What’s on March 28–29: Beetlejuice's Alex Brightman and Kerry Butler, Sondheim Unplugged, More

Check out who’s hopping online to hang out with fans, teach classes, and perform virtually.

With the shutdown of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theatres due to the COVID-19 outbreak, celebrities and theatre companies have answered the call for content online.

Among the highlights this weekend are the Beetlejuice cast, Kristin Chenoweth, Lea Salonga, and a Fun Home cast reunion on Stars in the House; Alice Ripley returns to The Pink Unicorn; #54BelowAtHome continues with Sondheim Unplugged; and the Broadway Green Alliance hosts an online craft-making session.

March 28

11 AM: The Broadway Green Alliances hosts family-friendly upcycled craft sessions every Saturday, hosted on Zoom. This week, it's Not Throwing Away Your… Trash: Crafting Upcycled Pencil Holders. Sign up here.

2 PM: Jeremy Benton (Cagney Off-Broadway, Irving Berlin's White Christmas national tour) leads an intermediate tap class with Broadway Weekends at Home. This class is for students who are brand new to the art form. This will be about learning the basic steps of tap dance. No tap shoes are required for this class (but feel free to wear them if you have them). Sign up for the class (hosted on Zoom) on Facebook.

2 PM: Benton returns to lead an intermediate tap class with Broadway Weekends at Home. This class is perfect for students with a little bit of tap under their belt, but want to dust off their skills. After a brief warm-up, go straight into learning a musical theater–style tap combination. No tap shoes are required for this class (but feel free to wear them if you have them). Sign up for the class (hosted on Zoom) on Facebook.

2 PM: GO Broadway hosts a master class on Zoom with Tony-winning producer Ken Davenport (Once On This Island).

2 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley continue their Stars in the House series with Miss Saigon Tony winner Lea Salonga (Once On This Island). Watch it live on Playbill.

7:30 PM: The Met continues its nightly broadcast of productions . Wagner week continues with Die Miestersinger von Nürnberg, starring Annette Dasch, Johan Botha, Paul Appleby, and Michael Volle.

8 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley go live with their nightly installment of Stars in the House. Kristin Chenoweth joins the evening's festivities. Watch it live on Playbill.

8 PM: Joe's Pub continues its archive broadcasts with Thurber Theater, a cross between The Ed Sullivan Show, VH1’s Storytellers, Leonard Bernstein’s musicology lectures, and a whiskey-fueled jam session. Hosted and curated by Michael Thurber, the show flows seamlessly from guest to guest, hopping through centuries of musical styles in an explosion of entertainment, musical virtuosity, and happy vibes. Watch the live stream on YouTube.

8 PM: Katsura Sunshine presents a live Rakugo talk show on the performer’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

8 PM: The Producer's Perspective goes live on Facebook with Ragtime and Once On This Island composer Stephen Flaherty.

11 PM: Seattle Symphony rebroadcasts its performance of Dvořák's "Symphony No. 8" led by music director Thomas Dausgaard. Watch it on YouTube and Facebook .

Anytime: Watch Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, starring Hugh Jackman, on BroadwayHD for free through March 29.

Anytime: Royal Court Theatre's production of David Ireland's black comedy Cyrpus Avenue, starring Stephen Rea and directed by Vicky Featherstone, is available to watch on the theatre's website, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages through April 26.

March 29

10 AM: Performer, director, and choreographer Lauren Haughton (Wicked, Fly at La Jolla Playhouse) teaches a Musical Theatre Dance class with Broadway Weekends at Home. Suitable for beginner, intermediate, and advanced dancers, this class will keep you in shape for Broadwaym with a combination of jazz, ballet, yoga, and theatre dance. This is mostly a warm-up for conditioning purposes, but will sometimes include short dance combinations. Sign up for the class (hosted on Zoom) on Facebook.

2 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley continue their Stars in the House series with the Beetlejuice Broadway Cast, including Alex Brightman and Kerry Butler. Watch it live on Playbill.

5 PM: Seattle Symphony rebroadcasts its performance of Dvořák's "Symphony No. 8" led by music director Thomas Dausgaard. Watch it on YouTube and Facebook .

6:30 PM: Feinstein's/54 Below continues its #54BelowAtHome series with a rebroadcast of Sondheim Unplugged from September 2017, featuring Tally Sessions (Anastasia), Sarah Rice (Sweeney Todd), Blaine Krauss (The Cher Show), and more. Watch it live on YouTube.

7 PM: Play-PerView continues its streaming series with Tony Award winner Alice Ripley (Next To Normal, Side Show) reprising her solo performance in Elise Forier Edie’s The Pink Unicorn to benefit The Actors Fund and Out of The Box Theatrics.

7:30 PM: The Met continues its nightly broadcast of productions . Wagner week continues with Tannhäuser, starring Eva-Marie Westbroek, Michelle DeYoung, Johan Botha, Peter Mattei, and Gunther Groissböck.

8 PM: The Civic Orchestra of Chicago will mark its 100th Anniversary with a virtual concert, including Tchaikovsky’s "Symphony No. 5," live on Facebook.

8 PM: The Producer's Perspective goes live on Facebook with Clybourne Park Tony-nominated director Pam MacKinnon.

8 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley go live with their nightly installment of Stars in the House. Tonight, it's a Fun Home Broadway Cast Reunion with Michael Cerveris, Judy Kuhn, Beth Malone, Sydney Lucas, and Emily Skeggs. Watch it live on Playbill.

Anytime: Curve (Leicester) are sharing an archive recording of Memoirs of an Asian Football Casual online for free. The play, adapted for the stage by Dougal Irvine from the book by Riaz Khan, will be available on their website through April 3.