What’s on March 31: A Frozen Reunion, Suzan-Lori Parks and John Cariani Lead Playwriting Classes, The Barber of Seville, More

Check out who’s hopping online to hang out with fans, teach classes, and perform virtually.

With the shutdown of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theatres due to the COVID-19 outbreak, celebrities and theatre companies have answered the call for content online.

Among the highlights today are a Frozen reunion on Stars in the House; two playwriting classes led by Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks and John Cariani; and The Met streams its production of Rossini's The Barber of Seville.

Check out our list of live streams, premieres, classes, and more below.

10 AM: Barbara Ellmann teaches a Collaging Shapes Workshop as Lincoln Center at Home continues its Pop Up Classroom series on Facebook Live.

12 PM: Emma Kingston (Zorro at Hope Mill Theatre) leads a Singing Technique class (Female, ages 16 and up) with Broadway Weekends at Home. Only 4 students will perform, every one else will audit. If you would like to perform email evie@broadwayweekends.com. Check out more details on Facebook and join the class on Zoom.

2 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley continue their Stars in the House series with a Frozen reunion, featuring Bobby & Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Santino Fontana, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff. Watch it live on Playbill.

2 PM: Watch a master class with Beautiful—The Carole King Musical costume designer Alejo Vietti on GOBroadway.com.

2:30 PM: Breach’s production of Billy Barrett and Ellice Stevens' It’s True, It’s True, It’s True, about the 1612 trial of Agostino Tassi for the rape of Baroque painter Artemisia Gentileschi, will stream on YouTube for free for 30 days.

3 PM: Stephanie Hsu (Spongebob Squarepants, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) leads song and story time (recommended ages 2–6) on Broadway Babysitters .

3 PM: Diana star Jeanna de Waal teaches an Acting Through Song class for performers ages 16 and up. Jeanna will work with students individually for 10 minute time slots. Only 4 students will perform, every one else will audit. If you would like to perform email evie@broadwayweekends.com. Check out more details on Facebook and join the class on Zoom.

4 PM: Tony nominated performer and playwright John Cariani (Fiddler on the Roof, Almost, Maine) is next up on the Broadway Voices Series from Broadway Teachers Workshop. Cariani will lead a playwrighting Master Class. Check it out on Facebook.

4 PM: CyberTank, an e-home for e-merging artists, continues. Hosted by The Tank on Twitch, this is a weekly, remote, multidisciplinary, variety arts gathering open to all. Learn more here.

5 PM: National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues its live series with Zisl Slepovitch Presents "Klezmer Clarinet & Beyond." Watch on the organization’s Facebook page.

5 PM: Pulitizer Prizer winner Suzan-Lori Parks begins her Watch Me Work series. During the first 20 minutes, Park and students will work on their own writing. During the final 40 minutes of class, the playwright will answer questions from students about being a writer and the writing process. Sign up by 3 PM.

6 PM: Johnny Gandelsman presents his latest solo project, Bach’s Complete Cello Suites on The Violin, in a Facebook Live event from his home.

6 PM: The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues returns with Golden Globe nominee Sienna Miller, Homeland's Elizabeth Marvel, Obie winner Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Slave Play's Ato Blankson-Wood, and Tony winner Debra Monk. The monologues will be released on IGTV (@24hourplays) and online at 24HourPlays.com.

6 PM: Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello's Broadway Jackbox returns with a StarKid episode featuring Joey Richter, Lauren Lopez, Jamie Lyn Beatty, and Dylan Saunders. Watch it on Twitch.

7:30 PM: The Met continues its nightly broadcast of productions . Tonight, it’s Rossini's Il Barbiere di Siviglia, conducted by Maurizio Benini. The opera stars Joyce DiDonato, Juan Diego Flórez, and Peter Mattei.

8 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley go live with their nightly installment of Stars in the House. The evening's festivities include a TV reunion of the NBC drama This Is Us, featuring Chris Sullivan, Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore, Susan Kelechi Watson, Ken Olin, plus Taylor Goldsmith. Watch it live on Playbill.

8 PM: The Producer's Perspective goes live on Facebook with Be More Chill producer and Creative and Programming Director at Feinstein's/54 Below Jennifer Tepper.

8 PM: Watch a master class with choreographer and TangoMujer founder Valeria Solomonoff on GOBroadway.com.

9 PM: The LA Philharmonic kicks of At Home with Gustavo. Listen on KUSC.org.

9:30 PM: Thinking Shakespeare Live: Sonnets! explores The Bard's language and how it works, and how it relates to Shakespeare’s work for the stage. Watch it on the The Old Globe's Arts Engagement Facebook page.

Anytime: Continue New Victory Arts Break ’s Puppetry Week with its Tabletop Puppetry class, geared for ages 6–12. Set aside 15–20 minutes to complete the self-guided lesson .

Anytime: Check out the New York City Ballet's All Arts programming, featuring a number of full-length recorded performances.

Wednesday, April 1

9 AM: Hayley Bennett (Diana, Once On This Island) teaches a Reading Music class with Broadway Weekends at Home. Check out more details on Facebook and join the class on Zoom.

10 AM: Jeffrey Boerwinkle teaches a Puppets and Scenery Workshop as Lincoln Center at Home continues its Pop Up Classroom series on Facebook Live.

1 PM: Rattlestick Playwrights Theater literary manager Daniel Talbott drops by Primary Stages as it continues its Lunch and Learn Playwrighting Prompts series. The event will be hosted on Zoom, with additional details on how to RSVP forthcoming.

2 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley continue their Stars in the House series with TBD. Watch it live on Playbill.

2:30 PM: Check out a Martha Matinee. Every Wednesday and Saturday, the Martha Graham Dance Company will be screening a selection of digital footage, including rare clips of the dancer herself on its YouTube Channel.

3 PM: Linda Lavin celebrates the release of her album Love Notes album with a continuation of her and Billy Stritch's Facebook Live concert series, featuring special songs and anecdotes.

3 PM: Take a Mamma Mia! choreography class with Broadway Weekends at Home, taught by West End alum Chloe Brynes. Check out more details on Facebook and join the class on Zoom.

5 PM: Humpday with Hampshire kicks off with Schitts Creek star Emily Hampshire as host and special guests Annie Murphy, Adam Rippon, Bobby Berk, and Sophia Bush. Check it out on The Actors Fund YouTube page.

5 PM: Neil LaBute's Ten X Ten Series continues to air on St. Louis Actor's Studio's Twitter account (@STLAS1) with two monologues: Frederick Weller as Man 30’s, and Maggie Grace.

5 PM: Suzan-Lori Parks continues her Watch Me Work series. During the first 20 minutes, Park and students will work on their own writing. During the final 40 minutes of class, the playwright will answer questions from students about being a writer and the writing process. Sign up by 3 PM.

6 PM: The Old Globe's Behind the Curtain, a how-to-make-theatre workshop, airs on Facebook Live.

6:30 PM: Feinstein's/54 Below continues its #54BelowAtHome series with a rebroadcast of Melissa Errico: Funny, I’m a Woman with Children. Watch it live on YouTube.

7 PM: Michael Urie and Tessa Thompson star in Ryan Spahn's Nora Highland on Play-PerView. The play explores the phenomenon that is casting straight actors in a gay role. Proceeds from the benefit reading will go to Broadway Cares COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund and Covenant House New York.

7 PM: National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues its live series with Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish’s Adam B. Shapiro with “Live from Shapiro Hall.” Watch on the organization’s Facebook page.

7 PM: Finish your day with a Cardio Fitness Burst class, led by Shaye Hopkins. Check out more details on Broadway Weekends at Home's Facebook and join the class on Zoom.

7 PM: New York Theatre Barn will live stream the launch of the 7th season of its Choreography Lab on its YouTube channel.

7:30 PM: The Met continues its nightly broadcast of productions . Tonight, it’s John Adams’ Nixon in China, conducted by John Adams. The opera stars Janis Kelly and James Maddalena.

8 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley go live with their nightly installment of Stars in the House. The evening's festivities include a TV reunion of the NBC sitcom Frasier, featuring Kelsey Grammer, Peri Gilpin, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, and Dan Butler. Watch it live on Playbill.

8 PM: The Producer's Perspective goes live on Facebook with Tony winner Alan Cumming (Cabaret).

Anytime: Continue New Victory Arts Break ’s Puppetry Week with its Bringing Toys to Life class, geared for ages 3–10. Set aside 25–30 minutes to complete the self-guided lesson .

Thursday, April 2

10 AM: Ashley Renee Watkins teaches a Songwriting Workshop as Lincoln Center at Home continues its Pop Up Classroom series on Facebook Live.

10 AM: Start the day off right with a Stretch class ledy by Bethany Tesarck (Diana). Check out more details on Facebook and join the class on Zoom.

1 PM: Broadway Green Alliance continues its #GreenQuarantine series with Somewhere That’s Green: Zero-Waste in the Time of Social-Distancing. Register for the free event, hosted on Zoom, here.

2 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley continue their Stars in the House series with Harrison Greenbaum (The Illusionists), Caroline Rhea (Sabrina, the Teenage Witch), and singer France Joli. Watch it live on Playbill.

2 PM: Diana production stage manager Martha Donaldson teaches a Stage Magement class with Broadway Weekends at Home. Check out more details on Facebook and join the class on Zoom.

3 PM: Noah Galvin (Dear Evan Hansen, Waitress) leads snack and chat time for teens and college kids on Broadway Babysitters .

3 PM: On Book: The Old Globe’s Shakespeare Reading Group begins with The Taming of the Shrew and Henry V. The group will offer an online space to read and discuss Shakespeare’s work with directors, actors, and other artists who have tackled these great masterworks for the Globe’s stages. Join in the discussion on The Old Globe’s On Book Facebook group page.

3 PM: Rob Miles' The Show Must Go On continues with Henry VI, Part 1 (1591–1592). Watch it on YouTube.

5 PM: Joel Grey, Steven Skybell, and the cast of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish sit down with Zalmen Mlotek as National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues its live series. Watch on the organization’s Facebook page.

5 PM: Learn how to pave your way to success in the theatre industry with a Getting to Broadway class, led by Hannah Shankman (Wicked). Check out more details on Broadway Weekends at Home's Facebook and join the class on Zoom.

5 PM: Suzan-Lori Parks Suzan-Lori Parks continues her Watch Me Work series. During the first 20 minutes, Park and students will work on their own writing. During the final 40 minutes of class, the playwright will answer questions from students about being a writer and the writing process. Sign up by 3 PM.

6:30 PM: Feinstein's/54 Below continues its #54BelowAtHome series with a Facebook Live event, featuring Nicole Henry previewing her upcoming concert at the storied venue: I Wanna Dance with Somebody: The Music of Whitney Houston.

7 PM: Ailey All Access continues with Yannick Lebrun’s Saa Magni and Bradley Shelver’s Where There Are Tongues.

7:30 PM: The Met continues its nightly broadcast of productions . Tonight, it's Verdi's Don Carlo, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. The opera stars Marina Poplavskaya, Roberto Alagna, Simon Keenlyside, and Ferruccio Furlanetto.

8 PM: Katsura Sunshine presents a live Rakugo talk show on the performer’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

8 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley go live with their nightly installment of Stars in the House. Will Chase (Kiss Me, Kate) and composer Ingrid Michaelson (The Notebook) joins the evening's festivities. Watch it live on Playbill.

8 PM: The Producer's Perspective goes live on Facebook with Grand Horizons and Violet director Leigh Silverman.

Anytime: Continue New Victory Arts Break ’s Puppetry Week with its Shadow Puppetry class, geared for ages 4–11. Set aside 20–25 minutes to complete the self-guided lesson .

Friday, April 3

10 AM: Taryn Matusik teaches a Flipbook-Making Workshop as Lincoln Center at Home continues its Pop Up Classroom series on Facebook Live.

11 AM: Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Spongebob Squarepants) leads song and story time (recommended ages 2–6) on Broadway Babysitters .

11 AM: Get into the weekend spirit with a Disney Sing-A-Long class with Broadway Weekends at Home, led by Michah Young. Check out more details on Facebook and join the class on Zoom.

12 PM: Angel Blue is broadcasting from her home on Facebook Live and Instagram every Friday her new series, Faithful Friday with Angel Blue.

1 PM: Scotland, PA composer-lyricist Adam Gwon drops by Primary Stages as it continues its Lunch and Learn Playwrighting Prompts series. The event will be hosted on Zoom, with additional details on how to RSVP forthcoming.

2 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley continue their Stars in the House series with Santino and Jessica Fontana. Watch it live on Playbill.

4 PM: National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues its live series with An Afternoon Salon with Joe Mace: A Collection of Songs in Yiddish, English and a Few Languages in Between, with Daniel Rigamer and Zalmen Mlotek. Watch on the organization’s Facebook page.

5 PM: Suzan-Lori Parks Suzan-Lori Parks continues her Watch Me Work series. During the first 20 minutes, Park and students will work on their own writing. During the final 40 minutes of class, the playwright will answer questions from students about being a writer and the writing process. Sign up by 3 PM.

6 PM: Anastasia star Christy Altomare offers a Chill Time Concert with Broadway Weekends at Home. Check out more details on Facebook and join the class on Zoom.

6 PM: Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello's Broadway Jackbox returns. Watch it on Twitch.

6:30 PM: Feinstein's/54 Below continues its #54BelowAtHome series with a rebroadcast of Bright Lights, Big City 20th Anniversary Concert. Watch it live on YouTube.

7:30 PM: The Met continues its nightly broadcast of productions . Tonight, it’s Bizet's Les Pêcheurs de Perles, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda. The opera stars Diana Damrau, Matthew Polenzani, and Mariusz Kwiecien.

8 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley go live with their nightly installment of Stars in the House. Randy Rainbow joins the evening's festivities. Watch it live on Playbill.

8 PM: The Producer's Perspective goes live on Facebook with Tony-winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo (Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations).