What’s Streaming on Stellar: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Derek Klena, More

A guide for theatre fans to check out their favorites in virtual concerts, talk shows, and panels.

In the next few weeks, theatre fans will have the chance to check out some Broadway favorites on Stellar, the digital streaming platform for virtual programming. Among the highlights are a talk show hosted by Brian Stokes Mitchell and a virtual discussion with Lin-Manuel Miranda about In The Heights.

Check out our streaming guide to Stellar below.

An Evening with Lin-Manuel Miranda (July 21)

The Tony-winning creator of In the Heights and Hamilton sits down with Quiara Alegría Hudes and Jeremy McCarter to discuss their new book, In the Heights: Finding Home. The book, which was released June 15, chronicles the musical's journey from page to stage to screen. Inside, readers find lyric annotations by Miranda and essays by Alegría Hudes as they trace the making of an unlikely Broadway hit musical. Finding Home also offers untold stories, newly commissioned portraits, and never-before-seen photos from backstage, the movie set, and productions around the world.

LISTEN: Excerpt From In The Heights: Finding Home , Read by America Ferrera

First Date (July 23-25)

Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young, former American Idol contestants and real-life couple, will star in this virtual production of the 2013 Broadway musical. Directed by Meg Fofonoff, the musical comedy will stream for five performances. The cast also includes Kevin Massey, Nick Cearley, Jennifer Sánchez, Vishal Vaidya, and Aurelia Williams. First Date, which features music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner and a book by Austin Winsberg, tells the story of two single New Yorkers on a blind date with nothing to lose.

Crossovers Live! (July 26)

Hosted by Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, this talk show spotlights artists who’ve made the jump from stage to film, television, or music. Season 2 begins July 26 with Vanessa Williams and Daniel J. Watts, followed by monthly episodes featuring Marc Shaiman (August 30), Bernadette Peters (September 27), Kristin Chenoweth (October 25), and David Hyde Pierce (November 22). A holiday special, with a lineup to be announced, will air in December.

Derek Klena - Live At The Bourbon Room (July 25)

Jagged Little Pill Tony nominee Derek Klena returns home to Los Angeles for a special concert in Hollywood before coming back to Broadway this September. Previously, the theatre favorite originated the role of Dmitry in Anastasia after breaking onto the scene in the 2012 Off-Broadway revival of Carrie, followed by his performance as Eddie Birdlace in Dogfight. His stage credits also include Wicked and The Bridges of Madison County.

Ute Lemper NYC Rooftop Concert: All That Jazz (August 11)

Broadway alum Ute Lemper sings some of her favorite Berlin cabaret songs, including the works of Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht, and the chansons of Marlene Dietrich, Edith Piaf, and Jacques Brel. The two-time Grammy nominee kicks things off with “All That Jazz” from Chicago, paying tribute to the role that scored her an Olivier Award: Velma Kelly.

