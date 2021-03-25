What’s Your Name, Mate? Watch the Australian Cast of Hamilton Perform the Opening Number

Theatres continue to reopen Down Under with the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical.

In New York—or maybe Sydney—Alexander Hamilton can be a new man. Check out the debut Australian cast of Hamilton singing the eponymous opening number at the Sydney Lyric Theatre below.

The production began previews March 17 and will open March 27, marking the first live performance of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical since the global theatre shutdown due to COVID-19. Other productions have already begun reopening in the country, such as Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Starring in the title role is Jason Arrow, with Chloé Zuel as Eliza Hamilton, Lyndon Watts as Aaron Burr, Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler, Matu Ngaropo as George Washington, Victory Ndukwe as Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Brent Hill as King George III, Shaka Cook as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Marty Alix as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, and Elandrah Eramiha as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds.

They are joined by Kirrah Amosa, Daniel Assetta, Kyla Bartholomeusz, Isaac Bradley, Christopher Campbell, Olivia Carniato, Luca Dinardo, Keanu Gonzalez, Winston Hillyer, Jimmie “J.J.” Jeter, Julian Kuo, Iosefa Laga’aia, Stefan Lagoulis, Ashton Lash, Loredo Malcolm, Jayme Jo Massoud, James Maxfield, Callan Purcell, Zelia Rose, Tainga Savage, Jas Smith-Sua, Tigist Strode, Kim Taylor, Romina Villafranca, and Zachary Webster completing the Australian company of 35 performers.

Serving as producers for the Australian production are Michael Cassel Group, Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, and The Public Theater.

A filmed version of the original Broadway cast was released on Disney+ on July 3, 2020.

