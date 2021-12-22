When Thoughts of a Colored Man Almost Canceled Broadway Performance, Playwright Keenan Scott II Saved the Day

By Ryan McPhee
Dec 22, 2021
The playwright and two understudies helped complete the seven-person cast as productions face breakthrough COVID cases.
Keenan Scott II, Bryan Terrell Clark, and Tristan "Mack" Wilds Trica Baron

The December 21 performance of Thoughts of a Colored Man almost became the latest show to be canceled as breakthrough COVID-19 cases spread through myriad Broadway companies. Three of the seven cast members were out (one of whom had tested positive), with only two rehearsed understudies. Determined that the show go on, playwright Keenan Scott II took center stage in his own play.

Scott, according to the production, suggested the move to producer Brian Moreland less than 15 minutes before the 8 PM curtain. Soon after, Scott joined the cast, script in hand, to perform the role of “Wisdom.” He is expected to appear in the play through at least the holiday weekend.

“It was a thrilling night for a Broadway audience to experience our play,” Moreland said in a statement. “Keenan Scott II is a bold new voice for now, and last night he exhibited the power and resilience of everyone who makes up the Broadway community.”

The current cast includes Dyllón Burnside, Bryan Terrell Clark, Da’Vinchi, Luke James, Forrest McClendon, Tristan Mack Wilds, and Esau Pritchett, plus understudies Bjorn DuPaty and Garrett Turner.

The play, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, explores a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, as seven Black men discover the extraordinary together through a blend of spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor. The limited engagement is scheduled through March 13, 2022.

Keenan Scott II with the cast of Thoughts of a Colored Man Trica Baron
Keenan Scott II, Bryan Terrell Clark, and Tristan "Mack" Wilds Trica Baron
Luke James and Keenan Scott II Trica Baron
Bjorn DuPaty, Keenan Scott II, Bryan Terrell Clark, and Tristan "Mack" Wilds Trica Baron
Luke James, Bjorn DuPaty, Keenan Scott II, and Tristan "Mack" Wilds Trica Baron
