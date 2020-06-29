Where and When You Can Watch Hamilton

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony- and Pulitzer-winning musical heads to Disney+ July 3—here's what you need to know.

Those who've waited for it are about to be satisfied: The cinematic capture of Hamilton drops July 3. The blockbuster musical, created by and starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, is just paces away from its arrival on Disney+, so take a look below to make you know everything you need to ensure you're in the room where it happens—wherever that may be.

When will Hamilton drop on Disney+?

The filmed presentation of the musical premieres on the streaming service July 3.

But when on July 3?

July 3 at midnight PT. That's 3 AM on the East Coast, 8 AM in the U.K., etc.

Is this the full show with no cuts?

This is Hamilton, beginning to end. The only lyric cuts are the removal of two uses of "f*ck" so that the film could receive a PG-13 rating (one will be muted, the other replaced with a record scratch, according to Miranda). "I literally gave two f*cks so the kids could see it," he tweeted.

And this is the full original Broadway cast?

The production was captured in June 2016, preserving the performances of the original principal Broadway cast: Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Jonathan Groff as King George, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton. Some original ensemble members had departed before the filming took place, but look out for such faces in the ensemble as now-Tony nominees Ariana DeBose and Ephraim Sykes.

Is there a trailer?

There is, and it is thrilling. Watch it here.

How do I get Disney+?

The platform (starting at $6.99 a month) is available in 16 countries and multiple additional territories, with additional roll-outs planned for through the rest of the year. For more information, click here.

I got Disney+ for Hamilton. What else can I watch?

In addition to the full Walt Disney Studios, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel catalogs, Disney+ has myriad titles that cater to theatre fans, including the filmed version of the musical Newsies, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2, and Encore!.

Click here to sign up for Disney+.

