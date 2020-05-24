Where to Listen to Classical Music

From local radio stations to websites, here's your international guide to hear the best orchestras playing the most iconic classical music.

Classical music fans have a wealth of opportunities to hear scores being played these days. Here is an international guide to the radio stations and aggregators that provide fans the best of the best.





U.S.-BASED STATIONS

WQXR

http://www.wqxr.org/streams

New York City’s only classical music radio station. Programming includes live broadcasts from venues including Carnegie Hall, The Frick Collection, and the Metropolitan Opera. WQXR also offers two additional specialized stations: Q2, which focuses on music from living composers, and Operavore, which focuses on opera.

Classical WETA

https://weta.org/fm

Washington D.C.'s WETA stream includes live performances from the Barns at Wolf Trap, concerts from the Library of Congress, and performances from the National Symphony Orchestra's archives.

WFMT

http://www.wfmt.com/

Featured on Chicago's WFMT is a mix of classical and fine arts music. Programming includes Relevant Tones with Seth Boustead, Arias and Songs with Larry Johnson, and broadcasts from Lyric Opera of Chicago, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Ravinia Festival, San Francisco Symphony, Metropolitan Opera, and more.

Classical KUSC

https://www.kusc.org/

LA's KUSC is billed as the largest and most-listened to public radio and non-profit classical music station in the country. Programming includes The Morning Show with Alan Chapman, The Record Shelf with Jim Svejda, and Requests with Dianne Nicolini, as well as live Saturday morning broadcasts from the Metropolitan Opera.

All Classical

https://www.allclassical.org/

A 24-hour classical music radio station from Portland, with show hosts including Warren Black, Brandi Parisi, and John Burk.

WCRB

http://classicalwcrb.org/

A Boston-based classical music radio station, with hosts including Laura Carlo, Cathy Fuller, Chris Voss, and Alan McLellan, and featuring Saturday night broadcasts from the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Separate streams are also available dedicated to Boston Early Music, the Boston Symphony Orchestra Concerts, and Bach.

Your Classical

https://www.yourclassical.org/listen/radio

From Minnesota comes this collection of curated classical music streams, unique programs, and relevant features to promote calm and focus. Includes SymphonyCast hosted by Alison Young, and Performance Today hosted by Fred Child.

EUROPEAN STATIONS

BBC Radio 3

https://www.bbc.co.uk/radio3

Based in London, the venerable BBC Radio 3 offers live and recorded classical music and opera, as well as jazz, world music, and discussion of the arts. Highlights include live broadcasts of the BBC Proms and BBC Orchestras and Singers.

Classic FM

http://www.classicfm.com/

Billed as the UK's only 100 per cent classical music radio station. Programs include The Full Works Concert with Jane Jones and Catherine Bott, The Classic FM Chart with John Brunning, and Smooth Classics with Margherita Taylor and Myleene Klass.

Danmarks Radio P2

http://www.dr.dk/radio/p2/

Copenhagen's P2 presents both live and recorded classical music, and discussion of the classical music scene.

NPO Radio 4

https://www.nporadio4.nl/

The Netherlands' radio station focusing on classical music, with live concerts from around the world presented each evening.

RCO Web Radio

https://www.concertgebouworkest.nl/RCOradio

The web radio station playing recordings from Amsterdam’s Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra.





AGGREGATORS



Internet-Radio Stations

https://www.internet-radio.com/stations/classical/

This station aggregator offers a collection of 205 internet radio stations broadcasting classical music including the following:

Venice Classic Radio

http://www.veniceclassicradio.eu/player/index.html

Repertoire ranges from the ancient music of the Renaissance to the 1900s, with particular attention to Italian composers and interpreters.

AncientFM

http://www.ancientfm.com/

Live streaming of secular music from the medieval and renaissance periods.

Arpeggio Radio Comfort

https://www.radio.net/s/arpeggio

This Libson, Portugal-based stations offers a relaxing mix of classical music to listen to while working, driving, resting, or visiting with friends.

iTunes Internet Radio

In iTunes, select the "Internet Radio" category and click the triangle beside "Classical" to see a list of over 300 classical music streams, including several listed above.

Streaming Apps and Services

Popular services such as Spotify, Apple Music and Pandora offer users the ability to customize their own "stations" featuring classical music and for a subscription fee, access to millions of tracks to listen to on demand.

Sirius XM

The satellite radio service offers Metropolitan Opera Radio (channel 75) and Symphony Hall (channel 76).

