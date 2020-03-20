Where to Rent or Download All 10 Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers Movies Right Now

There is perhaps no more famous duo in Hollywood, certainly from the Golden Age, than Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. The two lit up the screen and starred together in no less than 10 films—all of which are available to rent or buy.
Here’s where you can find them.
Flying Down to Rio
1933
Starring: Dolores del Río, Gene Raymond, Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers
Down in Miami, composer Roger Bond and his band play alongside singer Honey Hales. Roger becomes smitten with a woman in the audience, Belinda, and, despite his assistant Fred’s warnings, can’t help his attraction.
Available on: Vudu, Amazon Prime, iTunes
The Gay Divorcee
1934
Starring: Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers
Based on the Broadway musical Gay Divorce by Cole Porter and Dwight Taylor, the story follows Mimi, who wants a divorce from her geologist husband—but the “appropriate” circumstances for her to get one need to be arranged.
Available on: Vudu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play
Roberta
1935
Starring: Irene Dunne, Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, Randolph Scott
The film version of the 1933 musical, the movie features songs like “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes” and “I’ll Be Hard to Handle” with additional songs just for the movie like “I Won’t Dance” and “Lovely to Look At.”
Available on: Vudu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play
Top Hat
1935
Starring: Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers
Often considered the duo’s best dancing film, the movie with a score by Irving Berlin follows a woman who mistakenly thinks her best friend's husband is in love with her.
Available on: Vudu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play
Swing Time
1936
Starring: Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, Victor Moore
A dancer tries to make it big to prove he’s worthy of his fiancée.
Available on: YouTube, Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu
Follow the Fleet
1936
Starring: Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, Randolph Scott
A sailor wants to reunite with his former flame and dancing partner.
Available on: Amazon Prime, Vudu
Shall We Dance
1937
Starring: Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, Edward Everett Horton
A ballet dancer and a showgirl fake a romance for publicity, but then they fall in love.
Available on: Google Play, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Vudu
Carefree
1938
Starring: Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, Ralph Bellamy
A “marriage-shy” woman falls for her therapist. Dancing ensues!
Available on: Amazon Prime
The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle
1939
Starring: Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, Edna May Oliver
In the years leading up to the first World War, vaudeville performer Vernon Castle realizes he shares a love for dancing with Irene.
Available on: Amazon Prime, Vudu
The Barkleys of Broadway
1949
Starring: Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers
Musical theatre duo Josh and Dinah Barkley are about to open a new show when an argument brings up old resentments. A playwright scoops Dinah away for his new play; but can big wig producer Ezra Miller bring them back together?
Available on: Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu