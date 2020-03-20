Where to Rent or Download All 10 Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers Movies Right Now

If you’re a glutton for the dancing duo, you can watch their full catalog online!

There is perhaps no more famous duo in Hollywood, certainly from the Golden Age, than Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. The two lit up the screen and starred together in no less than 10 films—all of which are available to rent or buy.

Here’s where you can find them.

Flying Down to Rio

1933

Starring: Dolores del Río, Gene Raymond, Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers

Down in Miami, composer Roger Bond and his band play alongside singer Honey Hales. Roger becomes smitten with a woman in the audience, Belinda, and, despite his assistant Fred’s warnings, can’t help his attraction.

Available on: Vudu, Amazon Prime, iTunes

The Gay Divorcee

1934

Starring: Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers

Based on the Broadway musical Gay Divorce by Cole Porter and Dwight Taylor, the story follows Mimi, who wants a divorce from her geologist husband—but the “appropriate” circumstances for her to get one need to be arranged.

Available on: Vudu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play

Roberta

1935

Starring: Irene Dunne, Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, Randolph Scott

The film version of the 1933 musical, the movie features songs like “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes” and “I’ll Be Hard to Handle” with additional songs just for the movie like “I Won’t Dance” and “Lovely to Look At.”

Available on: Vudu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play

Top Hat

1935

Starring: Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers

Often considered the duo’s best dancing film, the movie with a score by Irving Berlin follows a woman who mistakenly thinks her best friend's husband is in love with her.

Available on: Vudu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play

Swing Time

1936

Starring: Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, Victor Moore

A dancer tries to make it big to prove he’s worthy of his fiancée.

Available on: YouTube, Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu

Follow the Fleet

1936

Starring: Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, Randolph Scott

A sailor wants to reunite with his former flame and dancing partner.

Available on: Amazon Prime, Vudu

Shall We Dance

1937

Starring: Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, Edward Everett Horton

A ballet dancer and a showgirl fake a romance for publicity, but then they fall in love.

Available on: Google Play, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Vudu

Carefree

1938

Starring: Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, Ralph Bellamy

A “marriage-shy” woman falls for her therapist. Dancing ensues!

Available on: Amazon Prime

The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle

1939

Starring: Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, Edna May Oliver

In the years leading up to the first World War, vaudeville performer Vernon Castle realizes he shares a love for dancing with Irene.

Available on: Amazon Prime, Vudu

The Barkleys of Broadway

1949

Starring: Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers

Musical theatre duo Josh and Dinah Barkley are about to open a new show when an argument brings up old resentments. A playwright scoops Dinah away for his new play; but can big wig producer Ezra Miller bring them back together?

Available on: Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu