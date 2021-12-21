Where to Stream The Nutcracker, A Christmas Carol, More Holiday Productions

There’s plenty of shows to enjoy at home during the winter vacation.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for many—even for those who can't make it out to a theatre this holiday season. Much like last year, many theatres are offering audiences the chance to enjoy the festivities from home.

Check out a list of film capture and live streaming performances of The Nutcracker, A Christmas Carol, and more below.

Want to venture out? Check out these in-person show listings .

The Nutcracker

Atlanta Ballet

The Nutcracker: On Demand

Through December 31

Click here for tickets and info

Ballet Vero Beach

Nutcracker on the Indian River

December 24-January 9, 2022

Click here for tickets and info

Charlottesville Ballet

The Nutcracker: On Demand

Through January 2

Click here for tickets and info

Moscow Ballet

Great Russian Nutcracker

Through January 3

Click here for tickets and info

Pacific Northwest Ballet

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

Through December 28

Click here for tickets and info

University of North Carolina School of the Arts

The Nutcracker

Through June 30

Click here for tickets and info

A Christmas Carol

Actors Theatre of Louisville

A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play

Through December 31

Click here for tickets and info .

This spirited listening experience, brought to life by a theatrical creative team in collaboration with radio professionals, is infused with all the hearty laughs and abundant good cheer that make this story a cherished Christmas favorite.

Alliance Theatre

A Christmas Carol

Through January 9, 2022

Click here for tickets and info .

After 31 seasons, the Atlanta-based group is producing a new staging of its holiday tradition with direction by Leora Morris and a new adaptation by David H. Bell. The production is reimagined with stunning new costumes, beautiful live music, exciting puppetry, and a reconceived set by Tony Award winner Todd Rosenthal.

Citadel Theatre

A Christmas Carol

Through December 31

Click here for tickets and info .

In this re-imagining of David van Belle’s adaptation, enjoy the characters, songs, magic, and story in an abridged version filmed in The Citadel’s Rice Theatre.

Dallas Theater Center

A Christmas Carol

Through December 29

Click here for tickets and info .

The production is adapted by Kevin Moriarty and directed by Christie Vela, with Raphael Parry starring as Scrooge.

Merchant House

A Chrismtas Carol at Merchant’s House

Through January 1

Click here for tickets and info .

Let Mr. Dickens, in the person of John Kevin Jones, transport you back 150 years as this timeless tale—with a text based upon Dickens’ own touring script—unfolds surrounded by flickering candles and 19th century decoration in the Merchant’s House Museum’s Greek Revival double-parlor.

People’s Light

A Christmas Carol

Through January 6

Click here for tickets and info .

After presenting a filmed concert last year, People’s Light returns with a full production. Conceived by Zak Berkman, this version of Dickens’ novella features an ensemble of local artists performing newly arranged 19th-century English carols, original music by Berkman, and readings from Dickens' novella.

Trinity Repertory Company

A Christmas Carol

Available through January 16

Click here for tickets and info .

The 2021 show will be a celebration of community, culture, and ritual. This year’s production is directed by resident company member Joe Wilson, Jr. and features longtime resident actor Timothy Crowe as Ebenezer Scrooge. “Our A Christmas Carol will celebrate tradition and ritual as a means of finding hope, renewal, and reaffirmation in our commitment to our fellow man,” said the director.

Other Productions

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Holiday Revelations

December 22-28

Click here to watch .

AAADT is is sharing a free broadcast of the #ReunitedWeDance Opening Night Gala, viewable via Ailey All Access, YouTube, and Facebook. The celebration features performances of Ella, Love Stories, Revelations, and more.

Austin Playhouse

The 12 Dates of Christmas / Stealing Baby Jesus

Through December 26

Click here for tickets and info .

Austin Playhouse offers a festive season with two holiday productions, especially made for adults. Ginna Hoben’s The 12 Dates of Christmas follows Mary as she re-enters the dating world after seeing her fiancé kiss another woman on the televised Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Bernadette Nason’s Stealing Baby Jesus is a solo piece based on the Nason’s dysfunctional seasonal experiences with diverse, maladjusted, makeshift families around the world.

New Victory Theatre

Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas

Through January 2, 2022

Click here for tickets and info .

The family-friendly musical, based on the 1977 television special, features a mix of costumed characters and puppets from Jim Henson's Creature Shop. The story follows Emmet and Ma Otter as they enter a Christmas Eve talent contest hoping to win prize money to buy each other holiday gifts.

Playing On Air

The Man in Red

Ongoing

Click here to listen.

The podcast theatre company presents its first musical, this one written, directed, and produced by Arian Moayed. It features a score by Butch Phelps, and performances by Brian Cox, Jayne Houdyshell, Javier Muñoz, Phylicia Rashad, and more. The story follows Santa as he keeps a closer eye on the naughty and nice lists than usual while Mrs. Claus and others try to keep Kris Kringle from singing the blues.

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

Through January 2

Click here for tickets and info .

This holiday production offers the beloved 1946 film as a 1940s era radio play. Five performers take on dozens of roles and provide all of the live sound effects, immersing audiences in George Bailey’s iconic tale of love, loss, and redemption on Christmas Eve.

Looking for more? Check out BroadwayHD, Broadway on Demand, or Marquee TV, the latter featuring a stream of New York City Ballet’s production of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker.