Which High-School Musical Are You?

From Grease to Heathers, musical theatre loves telling stories about high school. Find out which one best matches your inner truth with our handy dandy personality quiz.



Grease Grab your hula hoops and poodle skirts, because you're everyone's favorite 50s rock 'n' roll musical, Grease! Whether a Pink Lady or a Burger Palace Boy, you keep your friends entertained with a well-timed zinger and a perfectly coifed hairdo. You're the one that we want!

Heathers What's your damage, because you are giving us a very Heathers vibe. You have an edgy energy and you're not afraid of dark humor, but you also know that sometimes the best people to be around are the ones that are not in the popular clique. So very!

The Prom With a heart for social justice and an ear for a fabulous showtune, you are The Prom! You love to fight for what's right, and you do it in sequins and tap shoes. We just wanna dance with you!

Bye Bye Birdie What's the story, morning glory? What's the word, hummingbird? Did you hear about you being Bye Bye Birdie? Wholesome and fun, you like to keep things bright and funny, but of course you're not afraid of a sensible loop-the-loop at the ice house either—you've got a lot of livin' to do!

West Side Story There's a place for you, and it's West Side Story! I hope you're warmed up and have your dancing shoes at the ready, because you like to get down with a mambo beat—when you're not practicing ballet in the streets of New York City, of course.

What's your favorite flavor of ice cream?

What is your ideal Friday night?

What's your favorite kind of music?

What was your favorite subject in school?

Where are you most likely to be found at prom?

TikTok or Instagram?

Disney Channel or Nickelodeon?

Pick a Disney princess

Pick an emoji