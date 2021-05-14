Which Household Object Would You Be Transformed Into in Beast's Castle?

Quiz   Which Household Object Would You Be Transformed Into in Beast's Castle?
By Logan Culwell-Block
May 14, 2021
 
As the students of Disney+'s High School Musical series get ready to take on Beauty and the Beast, take our personality quiz to find out how you'd fit into the castle!

The second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premieres on Disney+ May 14. As previously announced, the sophomore season sees the students of East High taking on Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Before the cast list goes up, use our handy dandy personality quiz to find out which household object you would be transformed into in Beast's castle above.

After you find out your own answer, you can watch Dear Evan Hansen stars and new High School Musical: The Musical: The Series cast members Roman Banks and Andrew Barth Feldman take the quiz themselves here.

Look Back at the Original Broadway Cast of Beauty and the Beast

Look Back at the Original Broadway Cast of Beauty and the Beast

22 PHOTOS
Susan Egan
Susan Egan Walt Disney Theatrical Productions
Susan Egan and Terrence Mann
Susan Egan and Terrence Mann Joan Marcus
Susan Egan
Susan Egan Joan Marcus
Burke Moses and Susan Egan
Burke Moses and Susan Egan Joan Marcus
Terrence Mann
Terrence Mann Joan Marcus
Gary Beach
Gary Beach Joan Marcus
Terrence Mann
Terrence Mann Joan Marcus
Burke Moses and Kenny Raskin
Burke Moses and Kenny Raskin Joan Marcus
Susan Egan and Terrence Mann in Beauty and the Beast.
Susan Egan and Terrence Mann in Beauty and the Beast. Joan Marcus
Terrence Mann and Susan Egan in the original Broadway cast of Beauty and the Beast
Terrence Mann and Susan Egan in the original Broadway cast of Beauty and the Beast Joan Marcus
