<section><h2>Which Household Object Would You Be Transformed Into in Beast's Castle?<br /></h2><p><p>We've got <em>Beauty and the Beast</em> on the mind as the students of <em>High School Musical: The Musical: The Series</em>' East High get ready to take on the Alan Menken-Howard Ashman classic. This handy quiz will tell you which modern household object best matches your inner truth.<br /></p></p></section><section><h2><h2><strong>Smartphone<br /></strong></h2></h2><p><p>On top of all the latest news and trends, you would be transformed into a smartphone. You know better than anyone that no matter what you need, there's an app for that. You've always got your finger on the pulse, even if sometimes it's hard to muster up the strength to take it off—just don't let Beast put you on mute.<br /></p></p></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Amazon Echo</strong><br /></h2></h3><p><p>Helpful, efficient, and ever-so-worldly, you would make a perfect digital assistant like an Amazon Echo. You're the first to help everyone around you, whether it's looking up where Bernadette Peters was born or starting a baking timer—Mrs. Potts is particularly fond of you. And if folks think that sometimes you're a little nosy, it's only that you've always got an ear out for people in need!<br /></p></p></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Refrigerator</strong></h2></h3><p><p>Turns out you would be transformed into a refrigerator, but don't think that means we're saying you've got a cold heart. No, it's all about the culinary arts with you, whether standing by to help Lumiére in the creation of a gourmet masterpiece or Beast just re-heating last night's leftovers. And frankly, you've got a great position in the house—you're everyone's favorite appliance!<br /></p></p></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Coffee Maker</strong><br /></h2></h3><p>Go, go, go, go! Driven, ambitious, and gifted with endless energy, you'd be transformed into a coffee maker. As the definitive morning person, you are a testament to the early bird getting the worm—you've read the paper, answered emails, and invested in that new cryptocurrency before Belle even brushes her teeth!<br /></p></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Broom</strong></h2></h3><p><p>We know what you're thinking—a broom isn't the most flattering item to be transformed into. But the truth is you make a perfect broom because you're clean, organized, and well put-together—not a bristle out of place! Everyone at the castle thanks you for your service, especially during allergy season!<br /></p></p></section><section><h2><h2>What was your favorite subject in school?<br /></h2></h2></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Pick a <em>High School Musical: The Musical: The Series</em> Season 1 character.<br /></strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Pick a TikTok musical.<br /></strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3>What's your favorite holiday?<br /></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>What's your favorite <em>Beauty and the Beast</em> song?<br /></strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Pick a color.<br /></strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Pick a <em>High School Musical</em><br /></strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3>Choose your favorite <em>Beauty and the Beast</em> supporting character.<br /></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>"Theatre" or "Theater"<br /></strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Pick a social media network.</strong></h2></h3></section>