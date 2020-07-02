Which Moment in Hamilton Is Lin-Manuel Miranda Most Excited for Audiences to Experience on Disney+?

Creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda and director Thomas Kail reflect on Hamilton's journey to the small screen.

After premiering at The Public Theatre, Hamilton quickly became one of the hottest (and hardest) tickets to get. Fans searched high and low to find a way into the room where it happened. Now—click-boom—everyone’s living room is where it’ll be happening, as the recorded version of Hamilton premieres on Disney+ July 3. (Be sure to register for an account to watch!)

Shot over two days with only one extra night for pickups, Hamilton’s Tony-winning director Thomas Kail hopes that audiences viewing it on screen will feel immersed in the experience. “This company was once in a lifetime,” he says. “When you’re making theatre it will eventually disappear…this felt like an opportunity to try to capture the feeling of what it was like to be in the Richard Rodgers [Theatre] in June 2016.”

Tony-winning creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda agrees that audiences are getting something better than the best seat in the Richard Rodgers: They’re getting the seat that Kail was able to provide through multiple camera angles—seeing the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical from perspectives that break the fourth wall and move beyond the proscenium.

Miranda has also promised that there are even more Easter eggs and things to look out for that audiences wouldn’t be able to experience just by listening to the cast album. As for his own favorite moment? “The way Tommy has framed Hamilton’s final monologue I find incredibly moving. It’s something I could never experience inside the thing.”

Watch Playbill's full interview with Miranda and Kail above, then join Playbill, Hamilton, and Disney+ for a virtual watch party at 7PM ET on July 3. Live-tweet along using the hashtag #Hamilfilm.

