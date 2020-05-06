<section><h2><h2><strong>Which Musical Theatre Character Are You Becoming in Quarantine?</strong></h2></h2><p><p>Are you not gonna throw away your shot? Or are you beginning to wonder why anyone would ever leave Grey Gardens?</p></p></section><section><h2><h2><strong>Alexander Hamilton from <em>Hamilton</em></strong></h2></h2><p><p>You are taking quarantine as an opportunity to get sh*t done. Ambitious and productive, you are not throwing away this gift of time. You are cleaning out your closets, organizing your life, starting that podcast you’ve been meaning to, writing the next great American novel like you’re running out of time, Zooming with friends, and exercising with every free online fitness class you can. But don’t forget that this moment is also a time to pause, slow down. You might feel the need to be non-stop, but in a time of crisis, making it through the day…that would be enough.</p></p></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Belle from <em>Beauty and the Beast</em></strong></h2></h3><p><p>You are low-key thriving in this moment of self-isolation. While you certainly appreciate the dire circumstances in the world, and you wish this solitude came without the extreme human costs to this pandemic, you have conquered quarantine to live your best life. You spend your days reading, sipping coffee, taking naps and walks, baking sourdough, and gliding seamlessly through the day.</p></p></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Cinderella from <em>Cinderella</em></strong></h2></h3><p><p>Unable to leave the house, you have grown to feel like the maid. The constant chores (a never-ending cycle of dishes and laundry and wiping down everything in sight) are weighing on you—and, of course they are! You’re cooking, and cleaning, and homeschooling your kids—you’re chief, cook, and bottlewasher. We wish we had a Fairy Godmother to whisk you away, but take some time to be in your own little corner, in your own little chair. Find 20 minutes to sit and breathe, read two articles in your favorite magazine, or watch one episode of your favorite sitcom. And remember, even Cinderella figured out a way to make chores fun—and then escape them for good.</p></p></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Norma Desmond from <em>Sunset Boulevard</em></strong></h2></h3><p><p>Like <em>Sunset Boulevard</em>’s once-beloved film star, you have begun your descent into madness. The cabin fever is getting to you and you spend your days nostalgic for when we used to be “out there.” With no company, you’ve stopped getting dressed (and not in the athleisure way). Face masks and wine aren’t cutting it anymore. You’re antsy and looking for companionship anywhere you can find it—whether that means talking to your favorite stuffed animal or yourself. You miss your public. But we will emerge from this and see each other in the flesh again; and when we do it will be as if we never said goodbye.</p></p></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Little Edie from <em>Grey Gardens</em></strong></h2></h3><p><p>For you, quarantine feels like winter in a summer town. You’ve been stuck on the estate for too long and now spend your days dreaming and yearning for the day you get out. Having crafted and sewn to the gills—and performed for an audience of zero—you spend your days making plans for when we no longer have to #stayathome. When you get out of quarantine, you’ll meet up with friends all the time! You’ll go to the gym more than you used to and spend weekend afternoons in the park. You’ll go to restaurants and the theatre and local concerts. You’ll do all the things you took for granted before. You are the dreamer.</p></p></section><section><h2><h2><strong>What is your morning routine?</strong></h2></h2></section><section><h3><h2><strong>My days consist of…</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>At night I…</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Favorite quarantine content</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Favorite quarantine meal</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong></strong>Pick the color that represents how you’re feeling:</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Pick a musical theatre song</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong></strong>With whom are you quarantined?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong></strong>The first place you want to go when restrictions laxen:</h2></h3></section>

