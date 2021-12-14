Which NFL Star is a Fan of Broadway, According to Zachary Levi?

The She Loves Me leading man dropped by The Kelly Clarkson Show December 13.

Zachary Levi, who has appeared on Broadway in shows like She Loves Me and First Date, dropped some NFL-related theatre gossip this week on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Check out above which three-time Super Bowl champion is a huge fan of musicals or read on below to find out who.

“I had no idea that Kurt [Warner] was a huge Broadway fan,” said Levi, who plays the former St. Louis Rams quarterback in the upcoming biopic American Underdog, out Christmas Day in theatres. “[It] blew my mind. His favorite show is Aida and he’s seen it like a dozen times.”

Warner loves the Elton John-Tim Rice musical, which opened on the Main Stem at the Palace Theatre in 2000, so much so that he even started singing along to one of the musical numbers at a party, Levi revealed.

See, Broadway really is for everybody!

