Whip Up a Special Ketel One Cocktail to Celebrate Pride

Ahead of Playbill’s Pride Spectacular, Ketel One offers refreshing recipes to help those of age sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.

Just in time for summer and Playbill’s Pride Spectacular Concert June 28, Ketel One has provided quick and easy recipes for refreshing cocktails ripe for celebration. Tie on that apron and make like a mixologist. It’s time to toast to Pride!

Ketel One Blackberry Basil Mule (Serves 4)

8 oz Ketel One Vodka

1 cup blackberries

10 fresh basil leaves

2 limes, juiced

Lightly crushed ice

Ginger beer, to top

Sliced lime, basil, and blackberries to garnish

Muddle vodka, blackberries and basil in a shaker. Add lime juice and some ice and shake well. Double strain the mixture into copper mugs filled with ice. Top with ginger beer and garnish with additional blackberries, basil, and lime slices.

Ketel Soda

1.5 oz Ketel One Vodka

3 oz Soda

Lime Wedge

Pour Ketel One and club soda into a rocks glass over ice. Stir gently. Garnish with lime wedge.

The Playbill Pride Spectacular is a one-night-only event to stream free at Playbill.com/PridePlays as a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Featuring iconic musical numbers that highlight LGBTQIA+ stories in musical theatre sung by members of the Broadway LGBTQIA+ community and its allies as well as appearances from theatre legends, the Spectacular cannot be missed. With musical direction by Grammy and Emmy winner John McDaniel (The Rosie O’Donnell Show), the concert caps off a month of programming from Playbill and Pride Plays. The concert stars Four-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein, two-time Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, Tony honoree Michael McElroy, Jagged Little Pill’s Celia Rose Gooding and Lauren Patten, as well as Tony nominee John Tartaglia, Eden Espinosa, L Morgan Lee, Mars Rucker, John McGinty, John Cameron Mitchell, Cheyenne Jackson, and many many more. Made possible by presenting sponsors Gilead and Nissan as well as featured sponsors Ketel One and Audible, tune in June 28 at 8PM ET—cocktail in hand.

PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY

KETEL ONE Vodka. Distilled from Grain. 40% Alc/Vol.

© 2020 Double Eagle Brands, B.V. Imported by Ketel One USA, Aliso Viejo, CA.