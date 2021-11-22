White Plains Performing Arts Center Sets Full A Christmas Carol Cast

The Lightning Thief alum Ryan Knowles leads the cast of the Alan Menken-Lynn Ahrens musical at the Westchester theatre.

White Plains Performing Arts Center in White Plains, New York, has announced full casting for their upcoming production of the Alan Menken-Lynn Ahrens musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, playing the Westchester venue December 3-30.

Ryan Knowles (The Lightning Thief) will lead the cast as Ebeneezer Scrooge, appearing alongside Jennifer Artsten, Troy Austin, Stephanie Bacastow, Anna Backer, Cody Braverman, Carly Caviglia, Nick Cocchetto, Sara Coombs, Robbie Crandall, Andrew Cuccaro, Bobby Cook Gallagher, Raphe Gilliam, Olivia Gjurich, Colby Kipnes, Katelyn Lauria, Seth Lerner, Ellisha Marie, Steven Martella, Annastasia Mercedes, Mackenzie Mercer, Constantine Pappas, Stephanie Eve Parker, Daniel Pippert, Remi Tuckman, Emma Vielbig, and Chadwick Vogel.

Frank Portanova will direct the production, with music direction by Stephen Ferri and choreography by Lexie Fennell Frare. Scenic design is by Christopher and Justin Swader, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, and sound design by Jon Weston. Jason Brouillard is stage manager.

With a book by Mike Ockrent and Lynn Ahrens, music by Alan Menken, and lyrics by Ahrens, A Christmas Carol adapts Charles Dickens' classic novella about the miserly Scrooge, who is visited by three ghosts in the middle of the night to learn the true meaning of Christmas. Originally presented by Radio City Entertainment, this adaptation premiered Off-Broadway at the Theater at Madsion Square Garden in 1994, playing repeat holiday engagements annually through 2003.

For tickets and more information, visit WPPAC.com.