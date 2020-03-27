Who Won During the 1st Round of Broadway Brackets 2020?

Vote now for your favorite musical in Division 2, Round 1.

Voting for Division 1, Round 1 of Broadway Brackets 2020 is now complete, and the winners are in!

In the first match-up, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 won against Oliver! with 65 percent of the votes. Les Misérables won in a landslide, earning 89 percent of the votes against The Secret Garden. Little Women won with 83 percent of the votes against Big River. In the final match-up, The Phantom of the Opera won over Jekyll and Hyde with 76 percent of the votes.

Now it's time to vote to determine which musicals will move on from Division 2, Round 1. Voting continues through March 29 at 12PM ET.

Click here for details on how the rankings and divisions work.

VOTE FOR THE SHOWS IN DIVISION 2, ROUND 1 BELOW:

Once on This Island vs. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory









&amp;amp;lt;section&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;gt;Once On This Island vs. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory&amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;section&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;gt;Once On This Island&amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;section&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;gt;Charlie and the Chocolate Factory&amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;gt;



Mary Poppins vs. Matilda









&amp;amp;lt;section&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;gt;Mary Poppins vs. Matilda&amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;section&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;gt;Mary Poppins&amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;section&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;gt;Matilda&amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;gt;



Wicked vs. Tuck Everlasting









&amp;amp;lt;section&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;gt;Wicked vs. Tuck Everlasting&amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;section&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;gt;Wicked&amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;section&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;gt;Tuck Everlasting&amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;gt;



The Color Purple vs. Big Fish

