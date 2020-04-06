Who Won the 2020 Broadway Brackets Championship?

You voted for your favorite musical, and the winner is...

Fellow Ozians, let us be glad and let us be grateful! The reigning Broadway Brackets Champion has kept its title: our 2020 Broadway Brackets Champion is Wicked!

The final match-up was a close race between Wicked and Les Misérables, with Wicked pulling ahead with 63 percent of votes over Les Misérables for the final tally.

For the fourth annual Broadway Brackets, Playbill looked at 16 musicals adapted from novels and placed them into two Divisions based on the novels' original publish date. We then seeded them according according to their respective musical's Broadway premiere date.

For example, Charles Dickens' Oliver Twist was published in 1839, with the stage musical adaptation Oliver! premiering on Broadway in 1963, and My Love, My Love; or, The Peasant Girl by Rosa Guy was published in 1985, with Once On This Island making its Broadway premiere in 1990, making them the top-ranking shows in their divisions. They were then paired accordingly with the musical in their division with the most recent Broadway premiere. Each bracket was then broken down into subsequent match-ups.

Thanks to all the Broadway fans who played, and congrats to Wicked on becoming the Broadway Brackets 2020 Champion!