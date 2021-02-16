Whoopi Goldberg Departs London Cast of Sister Act as Production Postponed Until 2022

By Andrew Gans
Feb 16, 2021
 
Goldberg and Jamie Wilson will produce the limited run at the Eventim Apollo.
Due to ongoing pandemic restrictions, the London revival of Sister Act The Musical, which had been previously rescheduled for summer 2021, has now been postponed until summer 2022. Performances are currently scheduled for July 19–August 28, 2022, at the Eventim Apollo.

Due to the change, EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg, who produces with Jamie Wilson, will no longer appear in the role of Deloris Van Cartier, the part she created in the film upon which the musical is based. The role was to be reworked for the new production, depicting Deloris as "a little older, a little seasoned."

Goldberg says, “Sister Act is near and dear to my heart, and I’m disappointed that I will be unable to perform in this production under the circumstances. However, my producing partners and I will continue to work towards mounting a fantastic production, with an amazing new cast, and we look forward to presenting it when it can be done safely for everyone onstage, behind the scenes and in the audience.”

Casting for the London engagement (Jennifer Saunders had been scheduled to play Mother Superior) as well as the U.K. tour will be announced at a later time. Bill Buckhurst directs.

Sister Act, which played in the West End in 2009 and on Broadway in 2011, features original music by Tony and Oscar winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and a book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane.

Patrons who have booked for Sister Act at London’s Eventim Apollo will be contacted directly by their point of sale/ticket provider. All existing ticket holders have been moved in to the same seats for equivalent performances by day of week for the 2022 run, with the option for a refund.

