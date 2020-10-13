Whoopi Goldberg Hosts Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations Virtual Event October 13

The evening features cast members from the hit musical, Temptations founder Otis Williams, and Tony-nominated librettist Dominique Morisseau.

EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg hosts a virtual event celebrating the Broadway musical Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations October 13 at 7 PM ET.

The free event is scheduled to feature performances from the show plus conversations with The Temptations founder Otis Williams, Ain't Too Proud's Tony-nominated librettist Dominique Morisseau, and cast members Nik Walker, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Matt Manuel, Jelani Remy, and Saint Aubyn.

Ain’t Too Proud follows The Temptations’ journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The musical, which opened March 21, 2019, was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Two-time Tony winner Des McAnuff directs, with Tony-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

Leading the cast as The Temptations are Walker as Williams, Harkness as Paul Williams, Jackson as Melvin Franklin, Manuel as David Ruffin, and Remy as Eddie Kendricks with Aubyn, Esther Antoine, Shawn Bowers, E. Clayton Cornelious, Tiffany Francès, Taylor Symone Jackson, Marcus Paul James, Jahi Kearse, Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Jarvis B. Manning, Jr., Morgan McGhee, Joshua Morgan, Christian Thompson, Correy West, Drew Wildman Foster, Curtis Wiley, Jamari Johnson Williams, and Candice Marie Woods.

The live stream, presented in partnership with American Express, will be available at AintTooProudMusical.com.