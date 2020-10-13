Whoopi Goldberg Hosts Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations Virtual Event October 13

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Whoopi Goldberg Hosts Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations Virtual Event October 13
By Andrew Gans
Oct 13, 2020
 
The evening features cast members from the hit musical, Temptations founder Otis Williams, and Tony-nominated librettist Dominique Morisseau.
Celebrity Roundup_August 2019_Whoopi Goldberg and Jawan M. Jackson at Ain't Too Proud_HR.jpg
Whoopi Goldberg and Jawan M. Jackson at Ain't Too Proud Bruce Glikas

EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg hosts a virtual event celebrating the Broadway musical Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations October 13 at 7 PM ET.

The free event is scheduled to feature performances from the show plus conversations with The Temptations founder Otis Williams, Ain't Too Proud's Tony-nominated librettist Dominique Morisseau, and cast members Nik Walker, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Matt Manuel, Jelani Remy, and Saint Aubyn.

Ain’t Too Proud follows The Temptations’ journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The musical, which opened March 21, 2019, was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Two-time Tony winner Des McAnuff directs, with Tony-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

Leading the cast as The Temptations are Walker as Williams, Harkness as Paul Williams, Jackson as Melvin Franklin, Manuel as David Ruffin, and Remy as Eddie Kendricks with Aubyn, Esther Antoine, Shawn Bowers, E. Clayton Cornelious, Tiffany Francès, Taylor Symone Jackson, Marcus Paul James, Jahi Kearse, Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Jarvis B. Manning, Jr., Morgan McGhee, Joshua Morgan, Christian Thompson, Correy West, Drew Wildman Foster, Curtis Wiley, Jamari Johnson Williams, and Candice Marie Woods.

The live stream, presented in partnership with American Express, will be available at AintTooProudMusical.com.

Production Photos: Ain't Too Proud on Broadway

Production Photos: Ain't Too Proud on Broadway

17 PHOTOS
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Derrick Baskin Matthew Murphy
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Taylor Symone Jackson, Candice Marie Woods, and Nasia Thomas Matthew Murphy
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Christian Thompson, Derrick Baskin, Jahi Kearse, Candice Marie Woods, Jawan M Jackson, Jarvis B Manning Jr, Joshua Morgan, and Saint Aubyn Matthew Murphy
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Ephraim Sykes, Jawan M. Jackson, Derrick Baskin, Jeremy Pope, and James Harkness Matthew Murphy
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Taylor Symone Jackson, Candice Marie Woods, and Nasia Thomas Matthew Murphy
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Ephraim Sykes, Jeremy Pope, James Harkness, and Jawan M. Jackson Matthew Murphy
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Derrick Baskin, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope, Saint Aubyn, and E. Clayton Corneilous Matthew Murphy
Ain't Too Proud_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Ephraim Sykes Matthew Murphy
Ain't Too Proud_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Jeremy Pope, Candice Marie Woods, and Cast Matthew Murphy
Ain't Too Proud_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Derrick Baskin, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope, James Harkness, and Ephraim Sykes Matthew Murphy
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.