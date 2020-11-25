Whoopi Goldberg, Josh Groban, John Legend, More Will Take Part in NBC's Christmas Spectacular, Starring the Radio City Rockettes

The telecast will follow the annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center broadcast.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the annual Radio City Christmas Spectacular, featuring the famed Radio City Rockettes, has been canceled for the first time. Instead, audiences will be treated to the TV special Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, airing December 2 at 10 PM ET on NBC following the network's broadcast of Christmas in Rockefeller Center.

The special, featuring performances that were previously recorded at Radio City Music Hall, will also include appearances and holiday messages from Tony winners Whoopi Goldberg and John Legend, Tony nominee Josh Groban, Jenna Dewan, Carla Hall, and Padma Lakshmi.

Today anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will host.

Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes–At Home Holiday Special is produced by Alex Coletti Productions with creative support from Madison Square Garden Entertainment. Alex Coletti serves as executive producer. Barbra Dannov and Allison Roithinger co-executive produce.