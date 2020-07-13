Whoopi Goldberg, Lea Salonga, George Salazar, Colman Domingo, Robin Roberts, More Join Project Sing Out! Lineup

The event, benefiting the Educational Theatre Foundation, is executive produced by Once On This Island Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore and will stream exclusively on Playbill July 20.

An all-star lineup has been announced for the upcoming Project Sing Out! benefit, including Whoopi Goldberg, Lea Salonga, George Salazar, and Colman Domingo. The event, executive produced by and including an appearance from Once On This Island Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore, will feature musical and spoken word performances and special appearances in support of the Educational Theatre Foundation's efforts to increase access to theatre education in under-resourced schools, specifically in low-income communities and communities of color. The one-night-only event will stream exclusively on Playbill July 20 at 7 PM ET.

Also joining the live stream are Robin Roberts (Good Morning America), BD Wong (Mr. Robot, Gotham), Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Ragtime, Once On This Island), Saycon Sengbloh (Eclipsed), DeMarius R. Copes (Mean Girls), Camille A. Brown (Choir Boy), Willie Garson (Sex and the City), Eden Espinosa (Wicked), Nikki Renée Daniels (Company), Aurelia Williams (Once On This Island), Tally Sessions (Company), Jonathan Raviv (The Band’s Visit), Sharone Sayegh (The Band’s Visit), Christiani Pitts (King Kong), Antoine L. Smith (Carousel), Catherine Foster (Fela!), Jeff Kready (Tootsie), Julie Foldesi (Sunday in the Park with George), George Psomas (Fiddler on the Roof), composer and writer Bobby Cronin, composer Max Vernon (KPOP), Mia Williamson (Once On This Island), Emerson Davis (Once On This Island), Bryan Fenkart (Waitress), Skizzo Arnedillo (On Your Feet), Dustin Sullivan (Heathers), Rachel Flynn (Heathers), Joanna Carpenter (Into The Woods), Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day), and producer Vivek Tiwary (Jagged Little Pill).

They join a previously-announced roster of Broadway favorites making appearances, including including Chita Rivera, Don Cheadle, Vanessa Williams, Audra McDonald, LaChanze, Ruthie Ann Miles, Brandon Victor Dixon, Ramin Karimloo, Ali Stroker, Will Swenson, Javier Muñoz, Jordan Fisher, Jenna Ushkowitz, Peppermint, Jamie Brewer, Celia Rose Gooding, Adam Jacobs, Ana Villafañe, Rodney Hicks, Jon Rua, Telly Leung, Quentin Earl Darrington, Jelani Alladin, Joshua Castille, Antonio Cipriano, and Ilda Mason.

The event will also feature dancers Brianna Mercado, Kellie Jean Hoagland, Elodie Dufroux, Emily Knieriem Dan Castiglione, Mark Cruz, Rebecca Corrigan, Gina DePool, and Emily Greenwell; featured students Hailey Thomas, John Claud Yambao, Makayla Bird, Madison Fraser, Vikas Venuthurupalli, RJ Christian, Neifert Enrique, and Apryl Walker; and over 60 additional student voices.

The producing and creative team also includes producers Yael Silver, Robin Carus, Eric Cornell, and Chase Thomas; consulting producer Celia Rose Gooding; educational producer Erin Carr; general manager/art director Sam Cornbrooks; audio editors and mixers Michael Croiter and Matthias Winter; video editor Ethan Judelson; associate video editor Alexander Rios; music director Ted Arthur, casting director Robin Carus; writer Simon Henriques; co-director of sponsorships Lori Tishfield; and educational advisors Melody Herzfeld and Corey Mitchell.

For more information, visit ProjectSingOut.com.