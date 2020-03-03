Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Revival, Starring Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett, Begins March 3

Broadway News   Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Revival, Starring Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett, Begins March 3
By Ryan McPhee
Mar 03, 2020
Joe Mantello directs the Edward Albee play, also featuring Russell Tovey and Patsy Ferran.
Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett
A new revival of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? begins at Broadway's Booth Theatre March 3. The Joe Mantello-directed production will officially open April 9.

Two-time Tony winner Laurie Metcalf stars as Martha, reuniting with Mantello after collaborating on Hillary and Clinton and Albee's Three Tall Women (both, like this Virginia Woolf, produced by Scott Rudin). Rounding out the quarreling quartet are Rupert Everett as George, Russell Tovey as Nick, and Olivier winner Patsy Ferran as Honey.

The staging features a set by Scott Pask, lighting design by Tony winners Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, costumes by Tony and Oscar winner Ann Roth, and sound design by Tony nominee Tom Gibbons. Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting.

Performances are currently scheduled through August 2.

Step Inside Broadway’s Booth Theatre

Inside the Theatre, the photo feature series that documents Broadway’s historic playhouses, continues with the Booth Theatre.

16 PHOTOS
Booth Theatre Marquee
Named after prominent American actor Edwin Booth, the theatre opened on October 16, 1913. Marc J. Franklin
Booth Theatre auditorium
Booth Theatre auditorium Marc J. Franklin
Booth Theatre auditorium
Created by Henry B. Herts, the theatre was a joint venture between aristocratic producer Winthrop Ames and impresario Lee Shubert. Marc J. Franklin
Booth Theatre auditorium
Designed in an early Italian renaissance style, the theatre offered audiences a cozy house for the viewing of dramas and comedies. Marc J. Franklin
Booth Theatre auditorium
In addition to an intimate 668-seat auditorium (later augmented to 785), according to newspapers at the time, the theatre also featured “designs in sgrafitto in brown and ivory, colors which harmonize with the exterior of the theatre, which is yellow brick and ivory terra cotta.” Marc J. Franklin
Booth Theatre auditorium
The Booth opened with the first America production of Arnold Bennett’s play The Great Adventure, dramatized by him from his novel Buried Alive. Marc J. Franklin
Booth Theatre auditorium
Throughout its history, the Booth has ushered in the Broadway debuts of hit shows such as the Sunday in the Park with George, Once on This Island, and Next to Normal. Marc J. Franklin
Booth Theatre auditorium
In addition, the stage has seen performances from theatre legends including Bette Midler, Phylicia Rashad, and Patti LuPone. Marc J. Franklin
Booth Theatre auditorium
Booth Theatre auditorium Marc J. Franklin
Booth Theatre auditorium
Booth Theatre auditorium Marc J. Franklin
