Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Revival, Starring Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett, Begins March 3

Joe Mantello directs the Edward Albee play, also featuring Russell Tovey and Patsy Ferran.

A new revival of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? begins at Broadway's Booth Theatre March 3. The Joe Mantello-directed production will officially open April 9.

Two-time Tony winner Laurie Metcalf stars as Martha, reuniting with Mantello after collaborating on Hillary and Clinton and Albee's Three Tall Women (both, like this Virginia Woolf, produced by Scott Rudin). Rounding out the quarreling quartet are Rupert Everett as George, Russell Tovey as Nick, and Olivier winner Patsy Ferran as Honey.

The staging features a set by Scott Pask, lighting design by Tony winners Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, costumes by Tony and Oscar winner Ann Roth, and sound design by Tony nominee Tom Gibbons. Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting.

Performances are currently scheduled through August 2.

