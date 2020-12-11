Who’s Holiday!, Starring Lesli Margherita, Streams to Benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Beginning December 11

Matthew Lombardo's solo show was filmed during its Off-Broadway run at the Westside Theatre.

Matthew Lombardo's Off-Broadway comedy Who's Holiday!, starring Lesli Margherita, streams December 11 to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The one-hour stream begins at 8 PM ET at BroadwayCares.org and is available through December 15. Filmed during the show's 2017 run at Off-Broadway's Westside Theatre, this marks its first streamed performance.

Who’s Holiday! tells the story of a middle-aged Cindy Lou Who—of Dr. Seuss fame—now residing in a beaten-down trailer in the snowy hills of Mount Crumpit. As she prepares to host a Christmas Eve party for her friends, she recalls her own perspective of that fateful night when she first met the Grinch, and the strange turn of events her life has taken for the past 40 years.

Who’s Holiday! was directed onstage by Carl Andress, with set design by David Gallo, costume design by Jess Goldstein, wig design by Charles G. Lapointe, lighting design by Ken Billington and Jonathan Spencer, and sound design by Bart Fasbender. The Off-Broadway run was originally produced by Whoville Theatrical, Scott and Jenny Beck, Jason Shaw, Ken Fakler, Drew Desky/Dane Levens, and Darren Bagert. The show was filmed by David Kane.

Margherita, an Olivier Award winner for her West End debut in Zorro, made her Broadway debut originating the role of Mrs. Wormwood in Matilda The Musical. After more than 1,000 performances, she crossed the street to The Helen Hayes to star as the diva Mona Kent in the Broadway premiere of Dames at Sea. She has had recurring roles on Homeland, Instinct, Seven Seconds, Transparent, and The Crew and will be seen in the upcoming film The Many Saints of Newark (the prequel to The Sopranos).

The stream is free, but donations are being accepted for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS at BroadwayCares.org/WhosHoliday2020. Every dollar donated will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling, and more. The donations also support and champion organizations focused on social justice and anti-racism.



