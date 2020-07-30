Why Marin Ireland Says Working on Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Like Shooting 'an Indie Film' With Ellen Page

The Tony nominee, who has also appeared on Sneaky Pete and Off-Broadway in Summer and Smoke, joins the hit series for its second season, premiering July 31.

Marin Ireland, the Tony-nominated star of reasons to be pretty on Broadway and Summer and Smoke and Blasted Off-Broadway, has stayed busy over the last several years with film and TV work. She joined Playbill's Stream Stealers July 30 to discuss Season 2 of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, premiering July 31. "It's like shooting an indie movie in the middle of The Avengers," Ireland says, laughing, about working with Ellen Page on their 1960s Texas-set plotline in the new season. "Everyone else is shooting with green screen, and we're just on the couch, talking." Watch the full interview in the video above. Ireland joins the series, which premiered in 2019, as a Dallas mother named Sissy. Best known for her work on prestige dramas Homeland, Masters of Sex, and more, Ireland has an extensive career on stage as well, with acclaimed performances in Blasted, Blue Ridge, Ironbound, On the Exhale, and Lie of the Mind. Hosted by Playbill's editor-in-chief Mark Peikert, Stream Stealers is the twice-weekly talk show where theatre vets talk about their onstage pasts and their current film and TV projects. Tune in on Playbill's YouTube Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4:30 PM ET.