Wicked and On the Town Alum Brandon Leffler Joined Built for the Stage's Motivation Monday August 10

Most recently part of the My Fair Lady national tour, Leffler is currently fundraising for the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Virtual 5k

Brandon Leffler, who has appeared on Broadway in On the Town, Wicked, and Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, was most recently touring the country as part of the My Fair Lady national tour when the coronavirus pandemic shuttered theatres. Now, he's fundraising for United We Walk, one of the teams participating in Broadway Cares' upcoming Virtual 5K August 22-23.

He joined Monday Motivation August 10, hosted by Built for the Stage's Coach Joe Rosko, to talk about the upcoming event, his career, and to train a bit before tackling the 5K.

The Broadway Cares Virtual 5K, presented in partnership with Playbill, will be held August 22–23. The non-competitive sporting fundraiser can be completed anywhere, and participants can run, walk, bike, or even jeté to reach the distance goal. Anyone venturing outdoors is encouraged to wear protective face masks, remain at least six feet apart from others, and follow all local health and safety directives. There is no fee to register, although each participant has a suggested minimum fundraising goal of $250. To sign up, visit BroadwayCares.org!

