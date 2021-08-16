Wicked Appoints a Director of Social Responsibility to Foster Inclusivity

Christina Alexander will take on the role for the Broadway, North American tour, and London companies of the hit musical.

The Broadway, national tour, and London productions of Wicked will welcome Christina Alexander in the newly formed position of director of social responsibility, formed to create and support a more inclusive and respectful environment for companies and audiences of the hit musical.

Working closely with labor unions and other production partners, Alexander will implement strategic procedures related to hiring practices to identify qualified candidates from underrepresented communities. Alexander will also consult on initiatives meant to cultivate audiences representative of a multicultural society, as well as amplifying Wicked's ongoing work with its non-profit partners: Equal Justice Initiative, V-Day, and The Trevor Project.

“An inclusive, thoughtful, welcoming theatre is a place that I, and others in the industry, have dreamed of. For many, it has not been that place. I am honored to bring my [Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging] skills, as well as knowledge and love of the industry, to Wicked, and to focus on the business of turning ideas into actions,” said Alexander. “The theatre is all the things we dreamt of and more, so let’s get back to work. This isn’t easy, but it is absolutely worth it.”

As founder and lead consultant of Alexander Consulting Group, Alexander has worked as an inclusivity consultant with Florida Professional Theatres Association, Chorus America, Trip Advisor and more. In 2019, she was named one of the Theatre Communications Group’s Rising Leaders of Color.

Wicked has music and lyrics by Schwartz and is based on the novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, adapted for the stage by Holzman. It opened on Broadway in 2003. Closed since the coronavirus pandemic, it plans to reopen at the Gershwin Theatre September 14.