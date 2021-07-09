Wicked Concert Celebration Will Premiere on PBS in August

Baayork Lee will direct the tribute to the Stephen Schwartz score.

Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score will debut on PBS stations around the country August 29 at 9 PM ET; check local listings.

Directed by Tony honoree Baayork Lee, the evening will celebrate the upcoming Broadway return of the Stephen Schwartz-Winnie Holzman musical, which resumes performances September 14 at the Gershwin Theatre.

Wicked in Concert will feature re-imagined musical arrangements created for the event, performed by celebrity artists from the worlds of film, pop, music, and television. Casting will be announced.

Portions of the concert will be filmed in multiple locations, including Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and New York City. The orchestra arrangements were created by Luke Frazier with members of the American Pops Orchestra.

The creative team also includes associate director Tara Young, assistant director Cassey Kivnick, lighting designer Zach Blane, and musical director Frazier.

Wicked has music and lyrics by Schwartz and is based on the novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, adapted for the stage by Holzman. The hit musical won 2004 Tony Awards for Best Actress in a Musical (Idina Menzel), Best Costume Design (Susan Hilferty), and Best Scenic Design (Eugene Lee).

Wicked in Concert, presented in collaboration with Nouveau Productions, will also be available at PBS.org and the PBS Video App.

