Wicked Movie Holds Casting Call for Nessarose, Seeking Wheelchair Users

The Telsey Office is searching for performers to join Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in the Jon M. Chu-helmed film.

Elphaba’s younger sister. The virtual call from The Telsey Office specifies that the movie is looking to “cast authentically,” encouraging wheelchair users (ambulatory or non-ambulatory) of any ethnicity to submit themselves for the part.

In the hit musical, Nessarose uses a wheelchair due to complications during her birth. Elphaba eventually uses a spell that allows her to walk, though it inadvertently causes life-changing consequences for her and Boq. The role has not traditionally been played by actual wheelchair users on stage.

Production on the Jon M. Chu-helmed project will begin next year, with rehearsals beginning in the U.K. next summer, according to The Telsey Office’s post. As previously reported, Tony winner and Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo will take on the role of Elphaba, with pop star and Wicked obsessive Ariana Grande as Glinda.

Those interested are instructed to send an unlisted YouTube video introducing themselves to wickefilmcasting@gmail.com.