Wicked Returns to the West End Beginning September 15

The London production of the international hit musical Wicked resumes performances September 15 at London's Apollo Victoria Theatre.

Sophie Evans, who previously played Glinda from 2017–2019, again steps into that role since Helen Woolf is out on maternity leave. Evans joins Laura Pick as Elphaba, Alistair Brammer as Fiyero, Kim Ismay as Madame Morrible, Andy Hockley as The Wizard, Simeon Truby as Doctor Dillamond, Carina Gillespie as Nessarose, Nicholas McLean as Boq, and Amy Webb as the standby for Elphaba. Charli Baptie, who appeared in the U.K. and Ireland tour of Wicked, is the standby for Glinda, filling in for Lisa-Anne Wood, who is also out on maternity leave.

New to the ensemble are Nick Len, Emmie Ray, and Natalie Spriggs, who join returning ensemble members Lauren Brooke, Grace Chapman, Conor Crown, Joseph Fletcher, Fraser Fraser, Will Lucas, Stacey McGuire, and Samantha Thomas. (Chapman and Thomas are the maternity covers for Maggie Lynne and Joanna Sawyer, respectively.)

U.K. Executive Producer Michael McCabe said in an earlier statement, "We’re pleased to welcome back so many of the cast—led by the fantastic Laura Pick as Elphaba—whose time with the show was curtailed by the shutdown of the theatre industry in March 2020, and grateful that they all agreed to extend their contracts until 30 January 2022. We then look forward to welcoming many new cast members at the beginning of February next year as part of our continuing journey towards widening access to the show, platforming diverse talent, and establishing a more inclusive and respectful workplace.”

With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman, the musical is based on the novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire. Wicked will mark its 15th anniversary at the Apollo Victoria Theatre September 28.

The Joe Mantello-helmed production features musical staging by Wayne Cilento, scenic design by Eugene Lee, costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Tony Meola, projections by Elaine J. McCarthy, wig and hair design by Tom Watson, music supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus, orchestrations by William David Brohn, and dance arrangements by James Lynn Abbott.

The Broadway production of Wicked resumed performances September 14 at the Gershwin.

