Wicked Will Fly Back to London's West End in September

Upon returning from its coronavirus hiatus, the hit production will mark its 15th anniversary at the Apollo Victoria Theatre.

The West End production of Wicked will return to London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre September 15. Tickets will go on sale May 17.

The hit production will also mark its 15th anniversary at the Apollo Victoria with a celebratory performance September 28. Full casting will be announced at a later date.

Wicked features a Tony-nominated score by Stephen Schwartz and a Tony-nominated book by Winnie Holzman based on Gregory Maguire’s best-seller, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West. The production also features staging by Tony winner Wayne Cilento and direction by two-time Tony winner Joe Mantello.

Michael McCabe, executive producer (U.K.) of Wicked, said, “Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman’s wondrous musical version of Gregory Maguire’s darkly brilliant fable is an allegory for, and of, our times. After the challenging year faced by everyone in our company, we are grateful to them for their resilience and patience and delighted that we can at last get back to telling this extraordinary story again. We look forward to audiences returning to Oz and to creating more unforgettable memories for everyone.”

Winner of three Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, and a Grammy Award, Wicked is the ninth longest-running West End musical of all time.

All future performances will take place under Step 4 of U.K. government protocols (all legal limits on social contact removed). Each performance will operate in full compliance with any government and/or industry COVID-19 safety guidelines as applicable.

Wicked is produced around the world by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt, and David Stone.

