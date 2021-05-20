Wicked's Elphabas and Glindas Square Off on Stars in the House May 20

By Andrew Gans
May 20, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents a game night featuring former Wicked stars May 20.

The Glindas (Brittney Johnson, Alli Mauzey, and Patti Murin) battle the Elphabas (Stephanie J. Block, Lilli Cooper, and honorary Elphaba Rudetsky) beginning at 8 PM ET.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

