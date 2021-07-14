Will Arbery World Premiere Added to Playwrights Horizons’ Upcoming Season

The lineup also includes previously announced titles by Aleshea Harris, Sylvia Khoury, Dave Harris, and Sanaz Toossi.

Off-Broadway’s Playwrights Horizons has confirmed dates for its 2021–2022 season, which will feature four previously announced productions put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Joining them in the lineup is a world premiere by Pulitzer Prize finalist Will Arbery.

Aleshea Harris’ What to Send Up When It Goes Down will kick off the season as a co-production with Brooklyn Academy of Music (which presented the play this summer) in association with The Movement Theatre Company. The Whitney White-helmed production will run September 24–October 17.

The Sylvia Khoury-penned Selling Kabul will now run November 17–December 23. The production, directed by Tyne Rafaeli, was in rehearsals at the start of the coronavirus shutdown. Rounding out the rescheduled world premieres are Dave Harris’ Tambo & Bones (January 12–February 20, 2022) and Sanaz Toossi’s Wish You Were Here (April 13–May 22), directed by Taylor Reynolds and Gayle Taylor Upchurch, respectively.

Arbery returns to Playwrights Horizons after the Off-Broadway company presented the world premiere of his Heroes of the Fourth Turning, which went on to become a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. His new play, titled Coriscana, is set in Texas and follows a woman with Down syndrome and her half-brother as they grapple with the death of their mother. Sam Gold will direct the production, running June 2–July 10.

The plays comprise the first in-person season for Artistic Director Adam Greenfield, who assumed the role last year. In addition to the mainstage lineup, Greenfield’s leadership will see the continuation of Playwrights’ podcast series Soundstage and its Lighthouse Project, the latter of which will include a collaboration with the podcast play company The Parsnip Ship.

Exact safety protocols for Playwrights’ reopening, including proof of COVID vaccination and/or negative testing and mask requirements, will be determined in conjunction with local guidance in the coming weeks.