Will Arbery’s Pulitzer Finalist Heroes of the Fourth Turning Returns to the (Digital) Stage October 21

Slave Play scribe Jeremy O. Harris produces the virtual production, reuniting the original cast from the Playwrights Horizons staging.

A virtual production of Will Arbery’s Heroes of the Fourth Turning takes the online stage for five performances October 21–24.

The live stream reunites director Danya Taymor, who helmed the Off-Broadway world premiere at Playwrights Horizons last year, with original cast members Zoë Winters, Julia McDermott, John Zdrojeski, Jeb Kreager and Michele Pawk. (The quintet previously reprised their performances for a benefit reading with the streaming platform Play-PerView.)

Slave Play writer Jeremy O. Harris produces the new presentation as part of his funding deal with HBO to champion new theatre projects; the partnership also includes the upcoming Circle Jerk.

Free tickets are available, though donations are encouraged; proceeds will go toward to-be-announced grants for NYC-based theatre artists.

Also returning to work on the digital production are lighting designer Isabella Byrd, sound designer Justin Ellington, and costume designer Sarafina Bush.

The play, a 2020 finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, is set in Wyoming and depicts a homecoming of four conservatives as they toast their mentor and spiral into spiritual chaos and clashing generational politics. In addition to its Pulitzer recognition, the play earned Obie Awards for Arbery, the cast, and creative team, as well as Lucille Lortel and New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards.