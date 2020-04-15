Will Chase and Ingrid Michaelson Join the Tiger King Craze With Their Own Music Video

Tony nominee Chase plays Joe Exotic in their spoof, "Tigers and Young Men."

What are two performers to do when they can't perform, but there's a whole Netflix docuseries about big cats to binge? Grab the guitar and camera and get to work.

Swept up in the hype around Tiger King, Broadway couple Will Chase (a Tony nominee for The Mystery of Edwin Drood) and Ingrid Michaelson (singer-songwriter who appeared in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) released a music video for their original parody, "Tigers and Young Men."

Chase takes on the role of Joe Exotic in the Michaelson-penned tune, professing his love for—you guessed it—tigers and young men.

The song arrives on the heels of another Tiger King send-up from the theatre community: composer Andrew Lippa's "Little Pieces," featuring Kristin Chenoweth as Joe Exotic foe Carole Baskin.

Through the release, Michaelson and Chase are raising money for the Human Society of the United States, working to bring an end to animal cruelty.