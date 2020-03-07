Will Eno's Gnit Begins at TFANA Off-Broadway March 7

By Olivia Clement
Mar 07, 2020
 
Joe Curnutte stars in the title role of Eno's Peer Gynt-inspired new work.
Performances begin March 7 at Theatre for a New Audience for the New York premiere of Gnit, a new work by Will Eno inspired by Ibsen's Peer Gynt. Directed by Eno's frequent collaborator Oliver Butler, the play is billed as a "faithful, unfaithful, and willfully American misreading" of the Ibsen original.

Starring in the title role is The Mad Ones' Joe Curnutte (Mrs. Murray's Menagerie, Miles for Mary), who is joined by Crystal Dickinson (Clybourne Park) as Solvay, Deborah Hedwall (The Hedi Chronicles) as Mother, Matthew Maher (King Lear) as Town, and Jordan Bellow (Interior) and Erin Wilhemli (To Kill a Mockingbird) as Strangers 1 and 2.

Gnit features sets by Kimie Nishikawa, costumes by Ásta Bennie Hostetter, lighting by Amith Chandrashaker, sound design by Lee Kinney, and original music by Daniel Kluger.

