Jason Butler Harner, William Jackson Harper, Aja Naomi King, Madeline Brewer, More Set for Williamstown Theatre Festival’s Audible Season

Casting is now complete for four of the summer theatre's 2020 Audible presentations.

Madeline Brewer, Jason Butler Harner, Emmy nominee William Jackson Harper, and Aja Naomi King will star in Williamstown Theatre Festival’s Audible world premiere presentation of Animals by Stacy Osei-Kuffour, directed directed by Whitney White.

In addition, several names have been added to the previously announced productions of A Streetcar Named Desire and Photograph 51. Casting is now complete for four of the summer Audible presentations that Williamstown transitioned to in response to the COVID-19 theatre shutdown.

Joining six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald as Blanche DuBois and Carla Gugino as Stella DuBois in the New Orleans-set Tennessee Williams drama are Joel Reuben Ganz, Joe Goldammer, Carmen M. Herlihy, Sullivan Jones, Brian Lucas, Stacey Raymond, and Cesar J. Rosado. The role of Stanley will now be played by Ariel Shafir, replacing Bobby Cannavale, who is no longer available to participate due to a scheduling conflict.

Meanwhile, Tony nominees Omar Metwally and Stephen Kunken, David Corenswet, Aasif Mandvi, and Ben Rosenfield join Anna Chlumsky in Anna Ziegler's Photograph 51, directed by Susan Stroman.

On top of these three productions, casting for Shakina Nayfack’s new play Chonburi International Hotel & Butterfly Club was announced in July with Annie Golden, Telly Leung, Dana Levinson, and more joining the ensemble.

Rehearsals are now underway, and recordings will take place this month with exact release dates to be announced soon. Casting for the remainder of WTF's 2020 Audible season—Sanaz Toossi’s Wish You Were Here, Leslye Headland’s Cult of Love, and Dawn Landes and Daniel Goldstein’s Row—will also be revealed soon.