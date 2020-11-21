William Jackson Harper and Ali Ahn Star in Virtual Reading of The Burdens

Industry News   William Jackson Harper and Ali Ahn Star in Virtual Reading of The Burdens
By Dan Meyer
Nov 21, 2020
 
Play-PerView presents the Matt Schatz work.
William Jackson Harper and Ali Ahn star in a live stream reading of The Burdens by Matt Schatz November 21 at 7 PM ET. The Tyne Rafaeli-directed production is presented on Zoom from Play-PerView.

In The Burdens, Mordy is a struggling musician, and his older sister Jane is a successful attorney. When their widowed mother's life becomes taxed by her terrible, centenarian father, the two adult siblings are drawn into an elaborate plot to relieve her burden... and their own.

Click here for tickets. The reading benefits the City Theatre Company of Pittsburgh.

