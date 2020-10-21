Williamstown Theatre Festival Adds Dominique Morisseau’s Paradise Blue to Audible Slate

Release dates have also been set for the Audra McDonald-led A Streetcar Named Desire and more.

Williamstown Theatre Festival has added Dominique Morisseau’s Paradise Blue to its Audible season, replacing Cult of Love due to scheduling conflicts. The production, directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, stars André Holland, Kristolyn Lloyd, Simone Missick, Keith Randolph Smith, and 2020 Tony Award nominee Blair Underwood.

Paradise Blue premiered at Williamstown in 2015, and a Signature Theatre Off-Broadway 2018 production starred Lloyd, Missick, and Smith, also directed by Santiago-Hudson. The drama looks at a community facing changes in Detroit’s gentrifying Blackbottom neighborhood in 1949.

Release dates were also revealed for the previously announced A Streetcar Named Desire starring Audra McDonald (December 3), Photograph 51 starring Anna Chlumsky (December 10), Stacy Osei-Kuffour's Animals (December 17), and Shakina Nayfack's Chonburi International Hotel & Butterfly Club (December 29).

In addition, Williamstown announced the cast of its audio musical Row: Kerstin Anderson, John Ellison Conlee, Nehal Joshi, Tamika Lawrence, John McGinty, Grace McLean, Kathryn O’Rourke, Lance Roberts, Sean Stack, and Sally Wilfert.

Release dates for Paradise Blue, Row, and Wish You Were Here, along with casting for the latter, will be unveiled shortly.

