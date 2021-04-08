Check Out an Exclusive Clip of Grace McLean and the Cast of Row Singing ‘Independent Spirit’

The musical closes out Williamstown Theatre Festival’s Audible season April 8.

Check out an exclusive clip of Grace McLean and the cast of Row singing ‘Independent Spirit,’ which debuted at the Williamstown Theatre Festival virtual gala April 7. An audio play production of the musical closes out WTF’s Audible season April 8, with a world premiere outdoor, in-person production recently announced for the Massachusetts venue this summer.

The musical follows the story of Tori Murden McClure, the first woman to row solo across the Atlantic. Inspired by McClure’s memoir A Pearl in the Storm, Row features a book by Daniel Goldstein with music and lyrics by Dawn Landes. Tyne Rafaeli directs.

Grace McLean plays McClure, with Kerstin Anderson, John Ellison Conlee, Nehal Joshi, Tamika Lawrence, John McGinty, Kathryn O'Rourke, Lance Roberts, Sean Stack, and Sally Wilfert rounding out the cast.

The show’s creative team includes music director Mary-Mitchell Campbell, associate music director Emily Whitaker, orchestrator Daniel Kluger, sound designer Kai Harada, and ASL interpreters Candace Broecker-Penn and Christina Trunzo-Mosleh.