Williamstown Theatre Festival Presents Wish You Were Here Audible World Premiere April 1

Marjan Neshat stars in the Sanaz Toossi play with direction by Gaye Taylor Upchurch.

The Williamstown Theatre Festival Audible season continues with Sanaz Toossi’s Wish You Were Here April 1. The audio play is directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch.

Wish You Were Here follows Nazanin and her friends as they reach adulthood. As they prepare for a wedding, outside their living room the Iranian Revolution simmers and threatens to alter the course of their lives. The work stars Nikki Massoud, Marjan Neshat, Nazanin Nour, Artemis Pebdani, and Roxanna Hope Radja.

The creative team also includes sound designer Sinan Refik Zafar, assistant director Tyler Thomas, cultural competence consultant Maia Directors, and composers Brandon Terzic, Rufus Cappadocia, Alby Roblejo, and Sinan Refik Zafar.

The final production in WTF’s 2020 season on Audible will be released April 8: the new musical Row, with a book by Daniel Goldstein and music and lyrics by Dawn Landes.

Click here to listen.