'Willkommen': London Revival of Cabaret, Starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley, Begins November 15

The Tony-winning 1966 Broadway musical plays the Kit Kat Club.

The Rebecca Frecknall-directed production of the Tony-winning 1966 Broadway musical Cabaret begins previews November 15 at London's Kit Kat Club (the renovated Playhouse Theatre) starring Oscar, Tony, and Olivier winner Eddie Redmayne as the Emcee with stage and screen favorite Jessie Buckley as Sally Bowles. Opening night is December 12.

The cast also features Omari Douglas as Cliff Bradshaw, Liza Sadovy as Fraulein Schneider, Elliot Levey as Herr Schultz, Stewart Clarke as Ernst Ludwig, and Anna-Jane Casey as Fraulein Kost with Josh Andrews, Emily Benjamin, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Emma Louise Jones, Ela Lisondra, Theo Maddix, Chris O’Mara, Daniel Perry, Andre Refig, Christopher Tendai, Bethany Terry, Lillie-Pearl Wildman, and Sophie Maria Wojna.

The London production also features a new addition: a Prologue Company of nine actors, dancers, and musicians, who welcome audiences to the world of the club as they arrive at the theatre. The Prologue Company consists of Gabriela Bendetti, Rachel Benson, Laura Braid, Julian Capolei, Hollie Cassar, Celine Fortenbacher-Popławska, Samantha Ho, Andrew Linnie, and Sally Swanson with an original score composed by Angus MacRae.

Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood, Cabaret has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff.

The creative team includes set and costume designer Tom Scutt, choreographer Julia Cheng, musical director Jennifer Whyte, lighting designer Isabella Byrd, and sound designer Nick Lidster. Casting is by Stuart Burt, with Jordan Fein serving as associate director.

Redmayne won both a Tony and Olivier Award in 2010 for his work in the John Logan play Red. Five years later, he'd go on to win an Oscar for The Theory of Everything; he was also nominated the subsequent year for The Danish Girl. He is no stranger to the role of the Emcee, having taken on the part made famous by Joel Grey, in a 2001 Edinburgh Fringe production.

Buckley, a breakout star from the musical theatre competition series I'd Do Anything, returns to the U.K. stage after appearing in A Little Night Music. She recently starred in the National Theatre's filmed presentation of Romeo and Juliet. Her additional screen credits include Wild Rose, I'm Thinking of Ending Things, and Judy.

Cabaret is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly. Visit KitKat.club for more information and tickets.

