Wilma Theater Will Present Audio Version of Aleshea Harris' Is God Is

The drama had been scheduled to be part of the Wilma season but was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Philadelphia's Wilma Theater will offer its first full-length audio production, Aleshea Harris' Obie and Relentless Award-winning Is God Is, beginning July 23.

Presented in collaboration with 2X2L Programme and Die Cast, the audio stream will be available through July 26. The production was originally scheduled to play the Wilma stage during the 2019–2020 season but was postponed due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

Directed by James Ijames, the production features Danielle Leneé as Racine, Brett Ashley Robinson as Anaia, Melanye Finister as She, Akeem Davis as Chuck Hall, Anthony Martinez-Briggs as Scotch, Aaron Bell as Riley, Taysha Marie Canales as Angie, and Lindsay Smiling as Man.

In the play, a mother’s dying wish jump starts the journey of scorned twin sisters Anaia and Racine, who go on a cross-country adventure to exact righteous revenge.

The presentation will also feature sound design and original music by Daniel Ison, with Chris Sannino as co-sound designer and engineer. Alexandra Espinoza serves as dramaturg with Keyonna Butler as costume designer, Patreshettarlini Adams as stage manager, and Taj Rauch as documentarian.

“I think the use of genre (western, revenge tragedy) is beautifully married to an Afrofuturist aesthetic that I’m hungry for in the theatre,” stated director Ijames. “This play is not concerned about being judged or being respectable. Its main concern is with being ruthlessly honest.”

The audio production has a sliding scale donation starting at $10. Ticket holders for the original stage production will be sent a link to listen to the audio version. For more information, visit WilmaTheater.org.

