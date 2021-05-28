Win a Pair of Tickets to See Blindness Off-Broadway

The immersive theatrical experience is currently playing the Daryl Roth Theatre.

Playbill is giving away a pair of tickets to Blindness, the socially distant sound and light experience now playing Off-Broadway at the Daryl Roth Theatre in NYC’s Union Square. Adapted by Tony winner Simon Stephens from Jose Saramago’s dystopian novel, the piece charts perhaps familiar territory—a sudden global pandemic—that leaves its victims without sight.

Audiences experience the story, as narrated by Olivier winner Juliet Stevenson, through binaural headphone technology while immersed in an atmospheric design. The open-ended engagement was one of the first live, ticketed events to open in New York City since the coronavirus shutdown.

To enter, complete the form below, and follow Blindness on at least one of its social media platforms: Instagram , Twitter , or Facebook .

Blindness’ myriad safety protocols include temperature checks, mask requirements, two-person pod seating arrangements, enhanced ventilation, and routine sanitization.

The Walter Meierjohann-helmed production features sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, lighting by Jessica Hung Han Yun, and additional designs by Lizzie Clachan. Additional creatives in the U.S. include associate director Markus Potter, associate sound designer Chris Cronin, and associate lighting designer Gina Scherr.