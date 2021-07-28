Winners Announced for 2021 Write Out Loud Contest

The program, co-founded by Taylor Louderman, celebrates emerging musical theatre writers.

Chloe Geller, Taylor Fagins, Anna M Johnson, Matthew Peña, and Kat Siciliano are the winners of the third annual Write Out Loud songwriting contest. Led by Mean Girls Tony nominee Taylor Louderman, Ben Rauhala, Hannah Kloepfer, Sarah Glugatch, and Josh Collopy, the competition shines a spotlight on emerging musical theatre songwriters.

All five winners will have their songs recorded by a Broadway alum with the tracks distributed on iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify. Winners and select finalists will also have their works showcased in concert at Feinstein’s/54 Below this winter. The selected songs are “Pity Party” by Geller, “Perfect Portrait” by Fagins, “Year in Review” by Johnson, “Vow” by Peña, and “Falling” by Siciliano.

This year's competition began in January. Guest judges for 2021 included Jay Adana, Kurt Deutsch, Brandon "Blue" Hamilton, Tom Kitt, Joriah Kwamé, Andrew Lippa, Lauren Pritchard, Benjamin Velez, and Kit Yan.

The contest, launched in 2019, celebrates new musical theatre writers. Past winners include Indy Angel, Ethan Carlson, Matt Copley, Joriah Kwamé, Brandon Michael Lowden, Kailey Marshall, Alexander Sage Oyen, and Mackenzie Szabo.