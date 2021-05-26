Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation Will Premiere Off-Broadway This Fall

The show will feature life-size puppetry and music by The Sherman Brothers.

The Hundred Acre Wood moves to Times Square’s Theatre Row for Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation beginning October 21. Disney’s iconic Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin, and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and Owl (and Tigger too!) will be featured in a new story featuring music from The Sherman Brothers catalog.

The show is developed and presented by Jonathan Rockefeller, whose company Rockefeller Productions created the popular family-friendly puppet shows The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show and Paddington Gets in a Jam. Rockefeller will use life-size puppets in the staging.

The Sherman Brothers—Robert B. Sherman and Richard M. Sherman—are the Oscar and Grammy-winning songwriting duo behind many Disney classics including Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book, Bedknobs and Broomsticks, and The Aristocrats. They wrote the music for the original Winnie the Pooh featurettes that made up the 1977 musical film The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.

The new musical is produced in association with Disney Theatrical Productions. Ticket pre-sale begins June 1, followed by general on-sale on June 14. For more information, visit WinnieThePoohShow.com.