Witch, Indecent Lead Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award Winners

Maura Tierney and Evan Jonigkeit both took home honors for their performance in Jen Silverman's play at the Geffen Playhouse.

The Geffen Playhouse production of Witch and Center Theatre Group's staging of Indecent at the Ahmanson Theatre both won the 2019 Production Award at the L.A. Drama Critics Circle Awards. Witch took home the most awards with seven, including Lead Performance for both Maura Tierney and Evan Jonigkeit, Writing for Jen Silverman, Direction for Marti Lyons, and Ensemble Performance.

Indecent, a Center Theatre Group co-production with Huntington Theatre Company, earned wins in Writing for Paula Vogel, Direction for Rebecca Taichman (who earned a Tony for the Broadway bow), and Ensemble Performance. CTG took home nine trophies in total, assisted by wins from Dana H. in Solo Performance for Deidre O'Connell and Writing Adaptation for Lucas Hnath, plus August Wilson’s Jitney in Musical Score for Bill Sims, Jr.

The awards were announced online April 28, forgoing the traditional ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike most awards, the L.A. Drama Critics Circle hands out honors in mixed-gender categories and does not pick a sole winner.

Slightly edging out CTG, Geffen Playhouse took home the most awards for any theatre company with 10, thanks to Set Design and Lighting Design wins for Key Largo and Choreography for Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole.

For a full list of winners, click here.