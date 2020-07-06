With Actors' Equity Approval, 2 Massachusetts Theatres Will Begin Performances in August

Berkshire Theatre Group will stage Godspell outdoors, and Barrington Stage Company will present Harry Clarke.

As the public health crisis ensues, theatres around the country remain shuttered; Broadway, as was announced in June, will stay closed through at least January 3, 2021. Two Massachusetts theatres, however—Barrington Stage Company and Berkshire Theatre Group—have announced that they will open their doors as early as August.

Barrington Stage Company will present David Cale's monologue play Harry Clarke; and Berkshire Theatre Group is mounting an outdoor production Godspell with a cast of 11.

The decision to produce theatre for a live audience this summer was made in collaboration with Actors’ Equity Association.

"Equity staff around the country have been collaborating daily with producers on health and safety questions, and now we can reveal the results of that work... These two productions have plans that meet our four core principles for safer theatre," shared Mary McColl, executive director of AEA.

READ: Equity Releases New Guidelines for Safely Producing Theatre

"Taking a safety plan from the page to the real world will require everyone to work together, from the employer to every employee, especially our members. Every production is different and will be evaluated on a case by case basis focusing on the safety of our members.”

Helmed by Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, Harry Clarke will run August 5–16 in Barrington's Mainstage theatre, starring Mark H. Dold (BSC’s Breaking the Code, Freud’s Last Session).

BTG's Godspell will be presented in an open-air tent adjacent to The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield for a run scheduled August 6–September 4. The Stephen Schwartz and John-Michael Tebelak musical will be directed by Alan Filderman, with music direction by Andrew Baumer and choreography by Gerry McIntyre. Nicholas Edwards will star as Jesus.

