With COVID-19 Restrictions Still in Place, NY Philharmonic Cancels Fall Season

The Philharmonic hopes to resume live performances in January 2021.

The New York Philharmonic has canceled concerts through January 5, 2021, due to ongoing restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, the Philharmonic is exploring options for concerts in smaller gatherings when possible, and hopes to resume live performances January 6.

“While the New York Philharmonic deeply regrets having to cancel our fall concerts, we had no choice,” shared President and CEO Deborah Borda in a statement. “Our number one concern is the health and safety of our audiences, musicians, and employees. It has become very clear that large groups of people will not be able to safely gather for the remainder of the calendar year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our decision to let the entire Philharmonic family and our public know at this time has been strongly informed by New York State government regulations, along with the advice of medical experts.”

Since temporarily closing its doors in March in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Philharmonic has shared free digital content via NY Phil Plays On.

New York City is currently in the first of the state's four-phase reopening plan, which began June 8. While an exact return date for Broadway has yet to be determined, the Broadway League has confirmed that theatres will remain dark over the summer. Refunds and exchanges for performances are available through September 6. Read the latest here.

