Wolf Hall and The Lehman Trilogy Star Ben Miles on Adapting The Mirror & The Light for the Stage With Hilary Mantel and New Series The Capture

Currently streaming on Peacock, the British thriller stars Miles opposite Holliday Grainger and Callum Turner.

Ben Miles, who was in the midst of previews in The Lehman Trilogy on Broadway when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down theatres around the world, can now be seen by American audiences in The Capture on NBC Universal's new streaming service Peacock.

The six-episode series (which aired to great acclaim in the U.K. last year) finds a detective (Holliday Grainger) trying to untangle truth from deception in a world where facts are slippery and one can't believe one's own eyes. As her lover and boss, Miles may be able to help—or he may be part of the problem.

Miles, who played Thomas Cromwell in Broadway's Wolf Hall Parts 1 and 2, has kept busy in England during quarantine recording the audio versions of Hilary Mantel's Cromwell trilogy (Wolf Hall, Bring Up the Bodies, and The Mirror & The Light) and in adapting the third book for the stage with Mantel herself. Watch him talk about becoming involved in the adaptation, as well as an upcoming book of photographs, in the video above.

